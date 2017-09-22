Full house of 3,264 sheep at Armoy Mart

A full house of 3,264 head last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart saw fat lambs ease in price.
Store lambs were still a good trade although quality was poorer, fat ewes were a super trade selling to £84.50 and breeding ewes topped at £153.
FAT LAMBS
N Jamison, Dunloy, 26kgs, £81.00. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 26kgs, £80.00. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £80.00. W J McKeeman, Bushmills, 24kgs, £79.40. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £79.20. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, 26kgs, £79.20. M Scally, Armoy, 22kgs, £73.00. C Gribben, Dunloy, 22kgs, £72.80. J Alcorn, Coleraine, 21 ½kgs, £72.00.
STORE LAMBS
B Blaney, Cushendall, 60 Mules, £64.50. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 7 Suffolk, £64.00. P McDonnell, Cushendall, 14 Suffolk, £61.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 25 Texel, £61.50. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 40 Texel, £61.50. D McCollum, Loughguile, 4, Texel, £60.50. John Fleck, Doagh, 44 Texel, £60.00. G McCarry, ballycstle, 14 Suffolk, £60.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 42 Suffolk, £59.25. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, 65 Texel, £59.00. R McDonnell, Ballycastle, 32 Suffolk, £59.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 26 Texel, £59.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 59 Texel, £57.00. L Gallagher, Martinstown, 20 Texel, £56.00. C Gribben, Dunloy, 25 Texel, £55.50.
BREEDING EWES
C McDonnell, Armoy, crossbred hoggets, 11, £153, 11, £150, 12, £149, 11, £149, 11, £148, 11, £147, 11, £147, 22, £145, 11, £143. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Mules, 10, £151, 10, £150, 10, £146. John McAllister, Bushmills, 6, £135, 10, £128.
FAT EWES
Chas Knox, Ballymoney, 5 Texel, £84.50, 5, £81.00. S Delargy, Cushendall, 1, crossbred, £79.00. D McCann, Martinstown, 10, £70.00. Angela Laverty, Armoy, 8 Suffolk, £65.00. John McHenry, Mosside, 5, crossbreds £63.00. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 7, crossbreds £56.00. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 6, crossbreds £60.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.
