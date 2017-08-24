Full house of 3,500 sheep sold at Armoy Mart

A full house of 3,500 sheep last Wednesday night at Armoy Mart met with a fine trade for all sorted.

Fat lambs remained firm and store lambs were very sharp selling to £73.

Breeding ewes sold to £164. Fat ewes topped at £90.

FAT LAMBS: Declan McKillop, Cushendall, 25kgs, £87.00. Colm McCloskey, Loughguile, 27kgs, £85.00. Charlie Knox, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £86.20. James Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £84.00. Fred Hanna, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £83.00. Derek McKinney, Maghera, 23kgs, £82.50. John Crawford, Glarryford, 23kgs £80.20.

STORE LAMBS: Sean Mc Cambridge, Ballyvoy, 39 Suffolk at £73.00. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 45 Texel at £70.00. Colm McCloskey, Loughguile, 71 Texel at £68.00. John Fleck, Ballyclare, 51 Texel at £66.00. Sean McGill, Ballycastle, 27 Texel at £65.50. Seamus McShane, Ballintoy, 35 Suffolk at £71.00. George Ramage, Bushmills, 50 Texel at 68.00, 55 at £67.00. Charlie McMullan, Loughguile, 46 mules at £65.00. Liam McDonnell, Glenshesk, 70 Suffolk at £64.50. William Sharkey, Cushendun, 22 Suffolk at £71.00. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 25 Texel at £63.00, 26 at £62.00. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 27 Texel at £62.50. D O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 22 Suffolk at £62.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 20 Suffolk at £67.20.

BREEDING EWES: Chris McKernan, Dervock, 5 mules at £164, 4 at £160, 6 at £145. Huey Bros, Armoy, 10 mules at £148, 10 at £146, 20 Texel at £130. Martin O’Hara, Limavady, 10 Texel at £128, 10 at £122.

EWE LAMBS: Joe McQuillan, Antrim, 12 mule ewe lambs at £87.50, 12 at £88.00. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 10 Texel at £100, 10 at £83.00.

Fat ewes sold to £90.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.