Good entry of calves at Kilrea, bull calves sell to £405

A good entry of 260 calves on Thursday 15th December met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: H Convery, Cookstown, Sim £465; Maghera farmer, Ch £405, Fkv £265, BB £200; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £335, £205; J Rainey, Ahoghill, BB £290; J McClelland, Limavady, AA £282, £237; Upperlands Farmer, Bga £278; Castledawson farmer, Her £270, Lim £235; M Currie, Ballymoney, Lim £268, £200; K Scullion, Portglenone, Her £260; W and A Houston, Glarryford, AA £258; W McKinney, Maghera, AA £258, £225; R Alexander, Cloughmills, Lim £250; I Moore, Bendooragh, Ch £245; M Hamilton, Strabane, AA £242; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, AA £240, Lim £210; Cookstown farmer, AA £240; G I Wallace, Upperlands, AA £238, £210; W Moore, Ballymoney, AA £237, £235; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Daq £235; B Madden, Maghera, Sim £235; Randalstown farmer, Lim £230; Ballymoney farmer, Her £220.

Heifer calves: G McMillin, Castledawson, Lim £310, £285, Her £278, Lim £225; Upperlands farmer, Her £298; J Rainey, Ahoghill, BB £290; B Madden, Maghera, Sim £270; J Witherow, Limavady, Lim £255; T Faith, Limavady, Lim £245; Lakeview Farm, Lim £240; Randalstown farmer, Lim £238; I Small, Ahoghill, BB £202.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £165.

Weanlings/suck calves: 85 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A smaller entry of around 350 on Monday 19th December met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £3.60 per kg and £86.00 per head. Ewes to £70. More required.

Lambs: M Pollock, Killeague, 22k, £79.20 (360); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £76 (354); N Madden, Claudy, 24k, £84 (350); T Mitchell, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £75 (349);,G Caskey, Kilrea, 22.5k, £78 (347); T Topping, Garvagh, 23k, £79.70 (347); T Beattie, Ballymoney, 23k, £79 (344); M T Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £80.50 (343); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22k, £75.50 (343); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 19k, £65 (342); B Bradley, Gortin, 22.5k, £76.50 (340); R Dunlop, Portglenone, 23.5k, £80 (340); A Workman, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £80 (340); V Millen, Coleraine, 24.5k, £83 (339); J Linton, Blackhill, 24k, £81 (338); Kilrea farmer, 24k, £80.50 (335).

Fat ewes: 20 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £86.00. Ewes to £70.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

All sheep must be double tagged and yard open from 9am.

A good entry of 45 dairy stock on Tuesday 20th December met a good steady trade to a top of £1540 for a calved heifer.

D Thorne, Bready, calved heifer to £1540; R Givan, Greystone, calved heifers to £1500, £1400; S Mackey, Greysteel, calved heifer £1370; T Davis, Moneymore, calved heifer £1250;

More dairy stock required. Good demand.