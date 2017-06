Good numbers coming forward at Enniskillen Mart

Good numbers still coming forward at Thursday’s cattle sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 220 to 302p for a Ch 294kg at £890.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 252p for a Ch 428kg at £1,080.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 228ppk for a Ch 576kg at £1,315 and selling up to £1,540 per head.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer Ch 294kg at £890, Derrylin producer Ch 390kg at £1,050, Trillick producer Ch 350kg at £920, Garrison producer Ch 358kg at £930, Garrison producer Ch 448kg at £1,185, Tempo producer Ch 576kg at £1,315, Clogher producer Lim 738kg at £1,500, Clogher producer Ch 768kg at £1,540

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £990 paid for a 365kg Ch while heifers ranged from £570 to £905 for a 394kg Ch.

Ruling price: Brookeborough producer 394kg Ch heifer at £905, 325kg Ch heifer at £765, 311kg Ch heifer at £760, Newtownbutler producer 238kg Sh heifer at £715, 250kg Lim bull at £705, 198kg Ch steer at £605, 360kg Ch bull at £950, Enniskillen producer 405kg AA bull at £840, 326kg Ch heifer at £880, 308 Lim bull at £860, Kinawley producer 306kg Ch heifer at £750, 300kg Ch heifer at £745, Derrylin producer 288kg BB heifer at £700, 271kg BB heifer at £700, 234kg Ch bull at £600, 219kg Lim heifer at £490, Monea producer 274kg Lim heifer at £610, 327kg Lim heifer at £650, 270kg Lim heifer at £640, Maguiresbridge producer 347kg Lim steer at £990, 352kg Ch bull at £990, 335kg Ch bull at £930, 331kg Ch steer at £915, Kinawley producer 280kg Ch steer at £840, 295kg Ch steer at £835, 427kg Ch steer at £1,040, Belleek producer 306kg Ch heifer at £730, 240kg Ch heifer at £670, 258kg Ch heifer at £650, Derrygonnelly producer 343kg Ch heifer at £820, 299kg Ch heifer at £770, 306kg Ch heifer at £675.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Monea producer CH heifer at £450, AA bull at £395, a heifer at £385, Lisnaskea Ch heifer at £370, Lim heifer at £360.

CALVES: Florencecourt producer Ch heifer at £385, Tempo producer BB bull at £380, Maguiresbridge BB bull at £355, Belcoo producer Ch heifer at £335, Churchill producer Ch bull at £320, Drumcose producer Freisian bull at £135, Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £120.

SUCKLER COWS: Ballinamallard producer Lim cow with bull at £1,740, Newtownbutler producer BB cow with heifer at £1,600, Omagh producer Blonde cow with bull at £1,570, Boho producer Sim cow with heifer at £1,400, Kesh producer AA cow with heifer calf at £1,340, Garrison producer Sim cow with heifer at £1,320.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 221ppk paid for a 565kg Ch at £1,250.

Medium weights from 185-234ppk paid for a 495kg at £1,160, while lightweights sold from 210-240ppk for a 340kg Ch at £815.

Lisnaskea producer Ch 565kg at £1,250, Coa producer Ch 580kg at £1,220, Tempo producer Ch 495kg at £1,160, Tempo producer Ch 500kg at £1,150, Maguiresbridge producer Ch 460kg at £1,075, 480kg Ch at £1,080, Kinawley producer Ch 375kg at £850.

Fat cows: Beef cows sold to 175ppk for a 678kg Lim at £1,190, feeding cows to 206p for a 450kg Lim at £930, Friesian and Holstein cows to 140p for a 628kg Friesian at £885 and up to £900 per breed.

Bulls to 196p for a 732kg Sim at £1,440.

Magheraveely producer Ch 512kg at £915, Garrison producer Ch 678kg at £1,190, Garrison producer Ch 486kg at £835, Enniskillen producer BB 588kg at £920, Derrylin producer Ch 846kg at £1,205, Clogher producer Ch 650kg at £1,035, Letterbreen producer Ch 698kg at £885, Lisbellaw producer Ch 628kg at £885, Enniskillen producer Holstein 588kg at £655.