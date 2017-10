Good numbers of lambs coming forward at Massereene Mart

With good numbers of lambs coming forward at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart there was a steady trade established.

Lightweights selling from 330p to 352p for a pen of Charollais 22kg at £77.50.

Heavy lambs selling from £80 to £88 per head.

In the cast ewe ring Texels sold to £80 and Charollais to £78.

Suffolks sold to £75 and crossbreds to £65.

Lamb prices: Antrim producer 16 lambs 22kg at £77.50 = 352p. Ballymena producer 39 lambs 22kg at £76 = 346p. Dromore producer 42 lambs 21kg at £72 = 343p. Cookstown producer 12 lambs 21kg at £72.50 = 341p. Parkgate producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £73 = 340p. Antrim producer 22 lambs 21kg at £71 = 338p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £79 = 336p. Dundrod producer 35 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p. Ballymena producer 58 lambs 21.5kg at £72 = 335p. Crumlin producer 27 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50 = 334p. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 20.5kg at £68 = 332p. Ballycarry producer 13 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p. Antrim producer 32 lambs 24kg at £80 = 333p. Ballycarry producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £74.50 = 331p. Lisburn producer 13 lambs 22.5kg at £74.50 = 331p. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £71 = 330p. Cairncastle producer 15 lambs 23kg at £76 = 330p. Larne producer 7 lambs 22kg at £72.50 = 330p. Ballycarry producer 24 lambs 23kg at £76 = 330p. Glenarm producer 13 lambs 23kg at £76 = 330p. Ballyclare producer 12 lambs 22kg at £72.50 = 330p. Randalstown producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £74 = 329p. Ballinderry producer 26 lambs 24.5kg at £80 = 327p. Broughshane producer 16 lambs 24.5kg at £80 = 327p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 24kg at £78.50 = 327p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Dromore producer 3 lambs 35kg at £88. Lurgan producer 24 lambs 29kg at £86. Antrim producer 6 lambs 27kg at £85. Ballycarry producer 28 lambs 26kg at £83. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 28kg at £82.50. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 27kg at £82. Killyglen producer 22 lambs 25.5kg at £81. Muckamore producer 20 lambs 25kg at £81. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 25kg at £81. Carnlough producer 21 lambs 25kg at £81. Crumlin producer 25 lambs 25kg at £80. Aldergrove producer 6 lambs 27kg at £82. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 26kg at £80. Larne 40 lambs 25kg at £80.

CAST EWES: Ballyclare producer single Texel at £80. Ballymena producer 7 Charollais at £78.