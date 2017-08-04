Good numbers under the hammer at Enniskillen

Have your say

There were good entries in all six rings at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen.

Medium weights sold from 2005 to 265ppk for a AA 426kg @1130. Heavy lots sold from 190 to 232ppk for an AA 523kg @1235 and selling up to 1400 per head

BULLOCKS: B’mallad producer AA 265kg @1130, CH 386lg @965. Letterbreen producer CH 430kg @1100, CH 396kg @1005, CH 376kg @930. Enniskillen producer CH 350kg @890. Garvary producer CH 374kg @935, CH 4040kg @1000. Omagh producer CH 474kg @1140. Irvinestown producer AA 532kg @1235. Aughnacloy producer CH 554kg @1270, LIM 600kg @1340, CH 532kg @1150, CH 516kg @1110. Portadown producer AA 606kg @1350. Coa producer CH 634kg @1355.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1000 paid for a 431kg LIM, while HFRS ranged from £520 to £835 for a 385kg LIM.

Ruling prices: Derrylin producer 328 LIM steer @850, 247kg CH steer @635, 279kg CH steer @660. B’mallard producer 250g CH hfr @650, 257kg CH hfr @570, 400kg CH steer @825. Lisnaskea producer 420kg LIM steer @880, 407kg LIM steer @930, 385kg LIM steer @850, 43kg LIM steer @1000. Kesh producer 260kg CH bull @690, 238kg CH steer @650, 356kg DAQ hfr @755. Fivemiletown producer 350kg CH hfr @820, 350kg CH steer @845, 381kg CH steer @890, 365kg LIM hfr @755. Garrison producer 242kg CH hfr @600, 196kg Ch bull @600, 288kg CH bull @780. Florencecourt producer 365kg LIM steer @855, 340kg AA steer @780, 315kg SIM steer @775, 302kg AA steer @765, 333kg LIM steer @815. Trillick proucer 370kg Ch bull @900, 375kg CH bull @980, 335kg C hfr @720. Lisbellaw producer 398kg LIM steer @940, 366kg LIM steer @785, 365kg LIM steer @905. Lisnaskea producer 414kg CH steer @880, 453kg CH steer @1060, 460kg LIM steer @930, 426kg LIM steer @935, 273kg CH bull @790. Enniskillen producer 331kg LIM bull @800, 309kg LIM bull @785, 394kg AA steer @860, 275kg AA bull @600. Castlederg producer 385kg LIM hfr @835, 412kg AA bull @800, 240kg CH hfr @580.

CALVES ‘2 MONTHS’: Tempo producer CH bull @500, BB bull @380. Lisnaskea producer CH hfr @380. Bellanaleak producer LIM bull @380. Derrygonnelly producer LM bull @370.

CALVES: Maguiresbridge producer BB hfr @350. Bellanaleek producer BB bull @330, BB bull @300. Kinawley producer LIM bull @330, LIM hfr @305, AA hfr @305. Dungannon producer LIM hfr @325, CH hfr @300. Letterbreen producer LIM bull @295. Derrygonnelly producer AA hfr @290. Lisnaskea producer FR bull @100, FR bull @90.

SUCKLER COWS: Portadown producer AA cow with bull @1550, SIM cow with hfr @1450. Irvinestown producer SIM cow with bull @1450. Enniskillen producer SIM cow with hfr @1400. Lisnaskea producer LIM cow with bull @1400, HERE cow with bull @1390, HERE ow with hfr @1380. Macken producer LIM cow with hfr @1350. Fivemiletown producer LIM cow with bull @1320. Derrygonnelly producer SIM cow with bull @1320, SPG here cow @1240, HERE bull @1400. Kinawley producer SPG LIM cow @1310. Ballinamallard producer AA bull @1370

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 218ppk paid for a 510kg @1100 an a top price of @1275, while light weights sold readly from 188-231ppk paid for a 400kg CH @885.

Irvinestown producer CH 520kg @1120, CH 520kg @1120, CH 530kg CH @1135, CH 520k @1105, CH 510kg @1090. Letterbreen producer CH 520kg @1105. Trillick producer CH 520kg @1080, CH 480kg @1075, CH 480kg @1035. Florencecourt producer CH 400kg @890, CH 380kg @880

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg CH @1335, a top price of @1600, Feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg CH @1140, FRE cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg CH @815. Springfield producer CH 880kg @1600, CH 670kg @1335. Belleek producer CH 576kg @1140, CH 800kg bull @1370 . Lisbellaw Producer CH 612kg @930. Culkey Producer CH 704kg @1070. Belleek Producer CH 610kg @920. Kinawley producer CH 570kg @1045. Garrison producer CH 600kg @1060.