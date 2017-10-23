Good quality heifer weanlings sell at £695 at Markethill Mart

A reduced number of weanlings at Markethill on Thursday 19th October continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £210 to £245 per 100 kilos for 284k Charolais at £695 for a Glenanne farmer.

Male weanlings sold to £306 per 100 kilos for 222k at £680 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Stronger males sold to £307 per 100 kilos for 322k at £990 for a Mayobridge farmer.

The same owner received £307 per 100 kilos for 316k at £970.

Top price £1,070 for a 376k Belgian Blue £285 per 100 kilos.

A special entry of in calf heifers and heifers with calves at foot from R Hadden, Dungannon sold in a very firm trade to a top of £2,020 for a Hereford bred heifer followed by £1,910, £1,900 and £1,870 with others from £1,400 to £1,750 each.

Heifers with calves at foot sold to a top of £2,020 with others at £1,850, £1,750 and £1,680.

Heifer weanlings

Loughgilly farmer 284k, £695, £245.00; Loughgilly farmer 228k, £555, £243.00; Keady farmer 286k, £685, £239.00; Derrynoose farmer 304k, £710, £234.00; Keady farmer 324k, £690, £213.00; Keady farmer 210k, £460, £219.0; Derrynoose farmer 230k, £500, £217.00; Warrenpoint farmer 226k, £490, £217.00.

Male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 322k, £990, £308.00; Mayobridge farmer 316k, £970, £307.00; Loughgilly farmer 222k, £680, £306.00; Derrynoose farmer 200k, £580, £290.00; Mayobridge farmer 376k, £1,070, £285.00; Mowhan farmer 254k, £700, £276.00; Loughgilly farmer 212k, £580, £274.00; Markethill farmer 310k, £840, £271.00; Warrenpoint farmer 336k, £910, £271.00.