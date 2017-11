Good quality lambs sell to £88 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday 11th November at Downpatrick Mart there was an increased entry of good quality lambs which sold to £88 and fat ewes to £77.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.75ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Castlescreen farmer 24kg, £88.00, Coniamstown farmer 26kg, £86.50, Kilkeel farmer 25kg, £86.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg, £86.00, Ballygowan farmer 25kg, £85.00, Castlewellan farmer 25kg, £85.00, Lissoid farmer 25kg, £85.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £85.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £80.50, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £80.00, Comber farmer 23kg, £80.00, Dundrum farmer 23kg, £78.50, Kilkeel farmer 23kg, £76.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £75.00, Bishopscourt farmer 20kg, £72.50, Ballycruttle farmer 20kg, £72.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £72.00, Ballynahinch farmer 19kg £70.00, Dromore farmer 20kg, £70.00 and Killough farmer 20kg, £70.00, Drumaness farmer 18kg, £68.00, Downpatrick farmer 17kg, £66.50, Bishopscourt farmer 17kg, £66.50, Dromore farmer 18kg, £64.00 And Downpatrick farmer 16kg, £60.00.

FAT EWES:

Castlescreen farmer £77, Dromore farmer £75, Ballynahinch farmer £75.00 and Killough farmer £60.