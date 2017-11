Good seasonal entry of cattle at Lisnaskea

A good seasonal entry of just over 100 cattle on offer this week at Lisnaskea sold easily to a brisk demand for all sorts with many more required to supply a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea Producer 450kg Ch. to £975 (£216per 100kg), 480kg Ch. to £925, 440kg Ch. to £905, 460kg Ch. to £875, 440kg Sim. To £810, 430kg Sim. To £770, 350kg Sim. To £770, 420kg Sim. To £730, and 390kg Sim. To £720. Rosslea Producer 420kg Ch. to £965 (£230 per 100kg).

STORE HEIFERS: Brookeborough Producer 490kg Lim. To £930 and 480kg Lim. To £890. Newtownbutler Producer 470kg AA. to £800. Lisnaskea Producer 450kg Ch. to £800. Newtownbutler Producer 380kg Lim. To £770 and 290kg Lim. To £690. Trillick Producer 320kg Lim. To £700 and 290kg Lim. To £700. Magheraveely Producer 400kg AA. to £655.

COWS & CALVES: Magheraveely Producer Heifer & Heifer Calf to £1080 and 2nd Calver & Heifer Calf to £1020.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 390kg Daq. To £800. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Lim. To £745, 350kg Lim. To £670, 360kg Lim. To £630, and 330kg Lim. To £540. Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Sim. To £730 and 310kg Sim. To £555. Mackin Producer 320kg Ch. to £680, 280kg AA. to £550, 220kg Ch. to £520, and 240kg Lim. To £500. Magheraveely Producer 370kg Lim. To £655. Newtownbutler Producer 240kg Ch. to £650, 280kg Lim. To £630, and 270kg Lim. To £575. Newtownbutler Producer 240kg Lim. To £625, 260kg Lim. To £550, 240kg Lim. To £540, and 230kg Lim. To £520. Kinawley Producer 260kg Lim. To £620. Derrygonnelly Producer 350kg Her. To £610 and 240kg Ch. to £530. Garrison Producer 210kg Ch. to £610, 200kg Ch. to £600, 180kg Ch. to £465, 180kg Her. To £400, and 170kg Lim. To £400.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 330kg Ch. to £700, 290kg Ch. to £590, 310kg Ch. to £575, and 260kg Ch. to £565. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Lim. To £700, 270kg Lim. To £505, and 200kg Lim. To £400. Mackin Producer 260kg Ch. to £600 and 280kg Ch. to £545. Fivemiletown Producer 240kg AA. to £575, 240kg Ch. to £555, and 230kg Ch. to £550. Newtownbutler Producer 270kg Lim. To £545 and 220kg Lim. To £490. Kinawley Producer 230kg Lim. To £525 and 170kg Lim. To £380. Florenscourt Producer 220kg Lim. To £475, 220kg Lim. To £470, and 230kg Lim. To £455. Derrygonnelly Producer 220kg Ch. to £480 and 220kg Ch. to £470. Magheraveely Producer 170kg Lim. To £400.