Good summer supply of cattle at Enniskillen Mart

A good summer supply of cattle forward on offer at Thursday’s sale.

Lightweights sold from 220 to 276 for a Charolais 360kg at £995, mediumweights sold from 210 to 248 for a Simmental 438kg at £1,090, heavy weights sold from 190 to 225p for a 530kg at £1,145.

BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer Charolais 360kg at £995, Dungannon producer Charolais 360kg at £995, Charolais 342kg at £940, Simmental 438kg at £1,090, Limousin 420kg at £1,025, Limousin 412kg at £1,000, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 372kg at £1,025, Clabby producer Limousin 508kg at £1,145, Ballinamallard producer Simmental 528kg at £1,150, Aberdeen Angus 544kg at £1,175.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £6780 to £915 paid for a 317kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £600 to £1,050 for a 422kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 378kg Limousin heifer at £850, 404kg Limousin heifer at £880, 314kg Limousin heifer at £730, Derrylin producer 294kg Limousin bull at £870, 255kg Limousin heifer at £625, 282kg Limousin heifer at £645, 333kg Limousin bull at £910, 08kg Limousin heifer at £790, Tempo producer 315kg Charolais steer at £885, 317kg Charolais steer at £915, Roslea producer 403kg Limousin steer at £900, 33kg Charolais heifer at £820, 376kg Charolais heifer at £800, 346kg Charolais steer at £920, 349kg Charolais heifer at £840, Lisbellaw producer 331kg Charolais heifer at £760, Charolais heifer at £740, 361kg Charolais heifer at £780, 346kg Charolais heifer at £800, Lisnaskea producer 257kg Limousin bull at £760, 333 Simmental bull at £860, Fivemiletown producer 338kg Charolais steer at £855, 322kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £840, 299kg Charolais steer at £875, Kesh producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £735, 405kg Charolais heifer at £870, 330kg Charolais heifer at £790, 29kg Charolais heifer at £760, Newtownbutler producer 299kg Limousin heifer at £810, 298kg Limousin bull at £820, 375kg Limousin bull at £885, Augher 336kg Limousin heifer at £855, 30kg Charolais heifer at £850, 332kg Charolais heifer at £830, 300kg Charolais heifer at £735, 335kg Limousin heifer at £880.

CALVES: Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £425, Limousin bull at £365, Limousin heifer at £300, Monea producer Charolais heifer at £395, Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Belgian Blue heifer at £350, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at 320, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Friesian bull at £120, Florencecourt producer Hereford heifer 285, Belgian Blue bull at £300.

SUCKLER COWS: Ballinamallard producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,570, Charolais cow with bull at £1,420, Sht cow with bull at £1,380, Garrison producer Charolais cow with bull at £300, Limousin bull at £1,440, Tempo producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,220, Irvinestown producer Sht cow with bull at £1,240, Limousin cow with bull at £1,200.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 221pk paid for a 534kg Charolais at £1,180. While others sold readly from 185-259ppk paid for a 294kg Charolais at £760, Irvinestown producer Charolais 566kg at £1,200, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 530kg at £1,180, Charolais 540kg at £1,175, Macken producer Charolais 540kg at £1,175, Ballinamallard Charolais 540kg at £1,150, Charolais 500kg at £1,100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 410kg at £1,000, Charolais 70kg at £920.

Fat cows: Bellanaleck producer Charolais 696kg at £1,350, Charolais 760kg at £1,340, Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Charolais 590kg at £1,090, Derrylin producer Charolais 520kg at £1,060, Kinawley producer Charolais 520kg at £1,010, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 910kg at £950, Tempo producer Charolais 600kg at £1,090.