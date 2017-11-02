Good turnout of sheep at Armoy sale

A fine turnout of 2,684 head last Monday night at Armoy met with a great trade for Fat Lambs and Store Lambs, Fat Lambs sold to £84.00, Store Lambs to £74.80, Fat Ewes to £78.00.
FAT LAMBS: A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £84.00. Chas Knox, Blalymoney, 24kgs £83.80. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 26kgs £84.00. Jas Dunlop, Ballymonye 25kgs £81.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs £83.00. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, 23kgs £79.80. C Knox, Ballymoney, 23kgs £81.80. N Jamison, Knockahollet, 25kgs £82.00. Ian Wallace, Coleraine, 28kgs £83.00. Matthew Gamble, Ballymoney, 25kgs £81.00. Robt Waide, Cloughmills, 25kgs £79.00. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 24kgs £81.00.
STORE LAMBS: John McCartney, Cloughmills, 18 Tex, £74.80. Wm Sharkey, Cushendun, 8 Suff, £67.50. W & J O’Kane, Carnlough, 30 c/b’s £64.50. John Fleck, Kells, 21 Tex, £63.00. Damian McGarel, Glenarm, 50 c/b’s £62.00. H McNeill, Carnlough, 64 B/F, £50.00. S McGinn, Ballycastle,17 Suff, £66.00. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 14 Suff, £62.50. Gabriel Gillan, Glenarm, 15 c/b’s £62.00. A Smyth, Bushmills, 14 Tex, £69.00. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, 24 Tex, £56.50. John McNeill, Cushendun, 37 B/F, £49.50. Richard Green, Rathlin, 18 Llyns, £62.50. D O’Neill, Ballycastle, 25 c/b’s £57.50. W & J O’Kane, Carnlough, 51 c/b’s £58.00, 30 c/b’s £57.50. J & J McAlister, Cushendall, 40 B/F, £46.50.
FAT EWES: S McConaghy, Bushmills, 6 c/b’s £78.00. V & C McCaughan, Ballycastle, 10 Chev, £66.00. S O’Neill, Martinstown, 3 B/F, £70.50. R Green, Rathlin, Island, 8 c/b’s £61.00. J McNeill, Cushendun, 4 b/f, £71.00. Brooke Huey, Ballymoney, 4 Tex, £77.50.
BREEDING RAMS
Rams sold to a top price of £300 for a blue Leicester Shearling with Texel Ram Lambs to £250.
Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son
