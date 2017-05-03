Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £103 and fat ewes £96.50

Fat lambs sell to £103, fat ewes £96.50, ewes and lambs £200 on Monday at Gortin Mart.
Another excellent sale sheep sold to great demand.
FAT LAMBS: Stephen Quinn £103/29kg, Francis Conway £97.50/24kg, P McCullagh £97/28kg, James Chivers £97/22kg, Mark Campton £96.50/22kg, P McCullagh £95.50/22kg, Joseph McNamee £95/25kg, Leslie Pollock £94/22kg, Kenneth Hopper £94/24kg, G Lennox £93/22kg, Sean and P Lavery £93/21kg, William Warnock £92, Peter Kelly £91.50/29kg, David Hammond £90/27kg, S Moore £90/21kg, Barry McNulty £89/24kg,T Kerlin £89/20kg, Joseph McNamee £87/25kg, Terry McKenna £86.20/23kg, David Black £82.50/23kg, Daniel Morris £81/20kg, David Hammond £80/23kg.
STORE LAMBS: M McGurk £77, Colm McCullagh £76.50, Daniel Morris £75, Damien McALeer £75, J Taggart £70, T Kerlin £70, Bernard Ward £68.50, Sean McDonald £63, Albert Baxter £60.
FAT EWES: S Hamilton £96.50, Lee Elliott £86, James Chivers £83, Barry McNulty £80, Kenneth Wensley £80, Robert McPhilimy £80, Arthur McNally £79, Stephen and Roisin McGurk £79, David Hammond £79, Alistair £77, Lee Elliott £74, £70 Paul McKeever £70.50, Mark Campton £70, Colm McCullagh £70, S Whelan £69.
EWES & LAMBS: Michael McGlade £200, £188, £182, Brian Wilkinson £192, P and G Campbell £188, Howard Pollock £185, S Kerr £185, £184, £182, David Hempton £182, S McGurk £181, Howard Pollock £178, Brian Cowan £168, Michael McGlade £168, J Taggart £165, Francis McEldowney £162,£160, James Harkin £162, D Hempton £160, J Taggart £160, Howard Pollock £160, £160, James Harkin £158, Michael Conway £155, Roddy Farm £155, Cathal Conway £150, Francis McEldowney £150.