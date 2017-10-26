Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to up to £85 and store lambs to £76

Serious demand in all sections on Monday (October 23rd) at Gortin Mart.
Fat lambs sold to up to £85, store lambs sold to £76, fat ewes sold to £100, breeding ewes to £122 and breeding rams 390gns.
FAT LAMBS: Allan Speer £85/25kg, John McLaughlin £85/25kg, S Farrell £85/23kg, Peter Devine £84.80/24kg, John Adair £84.20/25kg, Gary Lecky £84/26kg, S and A Conway £83.80/25kg, Eoin Loughran £83/25KG, Stephen Lindsay £83, Gerard Morris £83/24kg, Brendan Falls £82/25kg, Declan Carolan £81.50, William Martin £81/24kg, P McDermott £80.80/24kg, Ray Wilson £80/24kg, Louis Mowbray £79/23kg, Alfred Ballantine £78.50/24kg, William Lyttle £77.20/22kg.
STORE LAMBS: John McLaughlin £76, Stanley Wilson £76, Daniel Ward £76, S Hall £76, Peter Devine £75.50, Patrick Conway £75, Sean Daly £74.80, Conal Houston £74.50,A Hetherington £74, P McDermott £74, Gerard Morris £72.50, John Gallagher £72.50, John O’Donnell £71.80, Joseph Morris £71.50, Daniel Morris £70.80, James McCullagh £70, Mary Mitchell £70, William Elkin £69.5, Ciaran McLaughlin £69, Patrick Gallagher £69, John Lowe £68.
FAT EWES: Thomas Smyth £100, £97, £82, £80, Gary Beacom £95, Oliver Kerr £79, Malcolm Fleming £77, C Houston £75, S Mullan £74, Leslie Pollock £72, Stephen Watt £70, Francis Bradley £70, Gary Lecky £70.
BREEDING HOGGETS: John McAleer £122, W McLaughlin £120, Owen Taggart £118, £118, Noel Glass £112, £112, John McAleer £100.
BREEDING RAMS: Oliver Kerr 390g, G and P Campbell 320g, Gary Beacom 290g, 260g, 220g, 180g, William Moore 280g, 275g, 270g, Rodger Laird 220g, Wm Lyttle 210g, David Hempton 200g, W Moore 195g, G and P Campbell 190g, Ciaran McLaughlin 155g, McFarland 150g, Rodger Laird 150g, 150g, 145g.
