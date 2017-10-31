Great entry of quality cattle in demand at Swatragh

Cattle: A great entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, 30th October 2017 which was met with a busy ringside and some excellent prices.

More quality stock is required to meet the demand

Heifers: Cookstown producer 268kg, £600; 278kg,£560; 266kg, £550; Maghera producer 268kg, £535; 284kg, £575; Feeny producer 284kg. £630; 314kg,£590;360kg,£650;194kg £350;258kg,£460; Portglenone producer 354kg, £680l; 352kg, £690; Crumlin producer 482kg, £805; 448kg, £740; 468kg, £705

Bullocks: Maghera producer 298k, £645; 274kg, £650 ;394kg,£700; Garvagh producer 330kg, £685; 406kg, £840; 392kg, £850; 424kg,£870; Maghera producer 406kg, £760; 466kg, £860; 380kg,£720; 344kg, £745; 438kg,£ 780; 472kg, £850; Maghera producer 636kg, £1050; 640kg, £1085; Portglenone producer 284kg, £550; 366kg, £675; 422kg, £720

Sheep: Almost 1100 sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh mart on Saturday, 28th October 2017, witnessing a sharp trade for both lambs and ewes.

A smaller show of fat ewes were sought after with a top price of £83.00 being paid. 950 lambs were presented also receiving some excellent prices with many lots passing the £80.00 mark and a top price of £85.50 for 25.4kg (3.37 per kilo). More fat lambs required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Magherafelt producer 10 lambs 25.4kg at £85.50 = 3.37p; Maghera producer 17 lambs 26.3kg at £85.50 = 3.25p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 26kg at £84.20 = 3.24p; Garvagh producer 11 lambs 27.3kg at £83.50 = 3.06p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 26.5kg at £83.20 = 3.14p; Garvagh producer 5 lambs 27.2kg at £83.20 = 3.06p; Claudy producer 9 lambs 25.8kg at £83.00 = 3.22p; Draperstown producer 4 lambs 25.8kg at £83.00 = 3.22p; Eglinton producer 46 lambs 26.2kg at £81.80 = 3.12p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 24kg at £80.00 = 3.33p

Middleweight lambs: Maghera producer 6 lambs 23.8kg at £79.50 = 3.34p; Maghera producer 32 lambs 23kg at £78.00 = 3.39p; Ballymoney producer 24 lambs 23.2kg at £78.00 = 3.36p; Claudy producer 30 lambs 23.6 at £77.80 = 3.30p; Bellaghy producer; 4 lambs 22.8kg at £76.00 = 3.34p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £76.00 = 3.30p; Claudy producer; 15 lambs 23.2kg at £76.50 = 3.30p; Maghera producer; 13 lambs at 22.8kg at £76.00 = 3.33p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 23.6kg at £79.00 = 3.35p; Coleraine producer 16 lambs 23.3kg at 78.00 = 3.35p

Store lambs: Garvagh producer 10 lambs 20.4kg at £74.00 = 3.63p; Coleraine producer 5 lambs 19.2kg at £72.00 = 3.75p; Garvagh producer 3 lambs 19.5kg at £70.00 = 3.59p; Magherafelt producer 9 lambs 16.3kg at £57.00 = 3.50p; Kilrea producer 5 lambs 18.8kg at £65.00 = 3.46p

Sample Ewe prices: Maghera producer 1 ewe at £75; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £74.00; Garvagh producer 2 ewes at £69

