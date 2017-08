Growing demand for cattle at Lisnaskea

A larger entry this week at Lisnaskea sold easily to a brisk demand with many more quality lots required to supply a fast growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea Producer 490kg Ch. to £1045. Lisnaskea Producer 480kg AA. to £925 and 470kg Her. to £885. Magheraveely Producer 420kg Her. to £870 and 390kg Her. to £840.

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 420kg Ch. to £955, 490kg Ch. to £945, 400kg Ch. to £885, and 410kg Ch. to £855. Lisnaskea Producer 510kg AA. to £900 and 520kg Her. to £870. Rosslea Producer 450kg Ch. to £895, 450kg Sal. to £835, 410kg Lim. to £820, 420kg Ch. to £785, and 420kg Ch. to £720.

COWS & CALVES: Fivemiletown Producer £1180 for 2012 Cow & Bull Calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea Producer 370kg Ch. to £900. Magheraveely Producer 390kg AA. to £845, 320kg AA. to £800, 360kg AA. to £780, and 360kg AA. to £685. Lisnaskea Producer 320kg Ch. to £735 and 420kg Ch. to £730. Fivemiletown Producer 320kg AA. to £730, 340kg Lim. to £720, and 270kg Sal. to £690. Mackin Producer 210kg AA. to £510 and 200kg AA. to £500.

WEANLING HEIFERS: 400kg Ch. to £875 and 370kg Sim. to £875. Lisnaskea Producer 360kg Ch. to £770. 380kg AA. to £720. 180kg AA. to £400.