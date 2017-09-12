Heavy bullocks sell to £1,385 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 800 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 9th September continued to sell in an exceptionally good trade.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

BULLOCKS: An increased entry of 430 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Heavy bullocks sold to £230 per 100 kilos for 600k Limousin at £1,385 from a Dungannon farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £226 per 100 kilos and to a top price of £1,530 for a 700k Aberdeen Angus £218 per 100 kilos from a Richhill farmer.

Middleweight steers sold steadily from £200 to £238 per 100 kilos for a 450k Limousin at £1,070 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold readily from £150 to £171 per 100 kilos for a 586k at £1,000 from a Glenanne farmer.

Top price of £1,140 was paid for a 672k Friesian £170 per 100 kilos for a Craigavon farmer.

Forward bullocks: Dungannon farmer 602k, £1,385, £230.00; Craigavon farmer 526k, £1,190, £226.00; Hilltown farmer 582k, £1,300, £223.00; Dungannon farmer 582k, £1,290, £222.00; Dungannon farmer 564k, £1,250, £222.00; Tynan farmer 582k, £1,285, £221.00; Hilltown farmer 596k, £1,305, £219.00; Hilltown farmer 606k, £1,325, £219.00; Gilford farmer 506k, £1,105, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 695k, £1,300, £218.00; Richhill farmer Aberdeen Angus 702k, £1,530, £218.00.

Friesian bullocks: Glenanne farmer 586k, £1,000, £171.00; Tandragee farmer 672k, £1,140, £170.00; Keady farmer 548k, £925, £169.00; Keady farmer 556k, £925, £166.00; Scarva farmer 576k, £950, £165.00; Keady farmer 574k, £930, £162.00; Magherafelt farmer 566k, £900, £159.00; Keady farmer 688k, £1,090, £158.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 450k, £1,070, £238.00; Gilford farmer 420k, £980, £233.00; Lisburn farmer 452k, £1,025, £227.00; Gilford farmer 406k, £910, £224.00; Belleeks farmer 488k, £1,075, £220.00; Keady farmer 474k, £1,040, £219.00; Tynan farmer 470k, £1,030, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 452k, £990, £219.00; Dromore farmer 472k, £1,020, £216.00; Keady farmer 454k, £980, £216.00.

HEIFERS: 230 heifers sold in a steady demand.

Good quality middleweights sold steadily from £200 to £231 per 100 kilos for 448k Charolais at £1,035 from a Keady farmer.

Forward heifers sold from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos for 490k Aberdeen Angus at £1,075 from an Armagh producer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 490k, £1,075, £220.00; Mountnorris farmer 516k, £1,080, £209.00; Banbridge farmer 582k, £1,210, £208.00; Tandragee farmer 548k, £1,130, £206.00; Mowhan farmer 506k, £1,035, £205.00; Tandragee farmer 504k, £1,030, £204.00; Keady farmer 578k, £1,180, £204.00; Tandragee farmer 500k, £1,010, £202.00; Banbridge farmer 620k, £1,240, £200.00.

Middleweight heifers: Keady farmer 448k, £1,035, £231.00; Belleeks farmer 454k, £1,035, £228.00; Forkhill farmer 408k, £930, £228.00; Belleeks farmer 460k, £1,040, £226.00; Poyntzpass farmer 480k, £1,085, £226.00; Tandragee farmer 480k, £1,070, £223.00; Jerrettspass farmer 442k, £980, £222.00.

WEANLINGS: 160 lots of weanlings returned in an exceptionally strong demand with the quality of weanlings on offer very high.

Light male weanlings to £300 per 100 kilos for 312k Charolais at £935 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £283 per 100 kilos for 360k Charolais at £1,020 from a Tandragee producer.

Stronger male weanlings from £200 to £244 for 408k at £955 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Generally good quality males sold from £200 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £205 to £235 per 100 kilos for a 306k Simmental at £720 from a Markethill farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Jerrettspass farmer 408k, £995, £244.00; Tandragee farmer 404k, £950, £235.00; Portadown farmer 410k, £895, £218.00; Tandragee farmer 420k, £915, £218.00.

Light male weanlings: Tassagh farmer 312k, £935, £300.00; Tandragee farmer 360k, £1,020, £283.00; Tandragee farmer 322k, £900, £280.00; Armagh farmer 360k, £940, £261.00; Tandragee farmer 360k, £940, £261.00; Tandragee farmer 360k, £925, £257.00; Armagh farmer 332k, £850, £256.00; Armagh farmer 340k, £870, £256.00; Donacloney farmer 318k, £800, £252.00.

Heifer weanlings: Markethill farmer 306k, £720, £235.00; Tassagh farmer 342k, £800, £234.00; Portadown farmer 338k, £780, £231.00; Portadown farmer 308k, £700, £227.00; Markethill farmer 282k, £640, £227.00; Tandragee farmer 324k, £725, £224.00; Cullyhanna farmer 352k, £780, £222.00; Banbridge farmer 274k, £605, £221.00.