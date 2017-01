Heavy bullocks sell to a top price of £1395 at Markethill

An entry of 320 cattle in Markethill on Saturday 14th January continued to sell in a very firm trade. 230 store cattle maintained their recent demand.

BULLOCKS: Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £1395 for a 640k Lim bullock from a Rathfriland farmer (217 per 100 kilos) Angus bullocks sold to £217 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1280 for a Warrenpoint farmer. All good quality forward bullocks sold readily from £200 to £215 per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks sold to £228 per 100 kilos 468k at £1110. All good quality middleweights from £190 to £213 per 100 kilos. Forward Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £170 per 100 kilos for 502k at £855 for an Armagh farmer. Middleweight Friesians from £140 to £158 for 470k at £750.

Forward bullocks: Newry farmer 642k, £1395, £217.00; Warrenpoint farmer AA 590k, £1280, £217.00; Warrenpoint farmer 568k, £1220, £215.00; Collone farmer 588k, £1250, £213.00; Poyntzpass farmer 534k, £1120, £210.00; Armagh farmer 534k, £1105, £207.00; Warrenpoint farmer 624k, £1290, £207.00; Collone farmer 568k, £1170, £206.00; Collone farmer 546k, £1120, £205.00.

Forward Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 502k, £855, £170.00; Armagh farmer 574k, £945, £165.00; Armagh farmer 538k, £850, £158.00; Armagh farmer 534k, £780, £146.00; Markethill farmer 540k, £770, £143.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Loughgilly farmer 486k, £1110, £228.00; Lurgan farmer 432k, £920, £213.00; Armagh farmer 450k, £920, £204.00; Lurgan farmer 462k, £940, £203.00; Armagh farmer 468k, £930, £199.00; Moy farmer 458k, £900, £197.00. Middleweight Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 474k, £750, £158.00; Tandragee farmer 482k, £735, £153.00; Armagh farmer 494k, £740, £150.00; Armagh farmer 494k, £720, £146.00; Tandragee farmer 480k, £670, £140.00.

HEIFERS: Another large entry of heifers sold in an excellent demand. Forward heifers sold from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos for 524k at £1160 for a Loughgall farmer. Top price £1335 for 620k (213 per 100 kilos) from a Cullyhanna farmer. Good quality middleweight heifers from £195 to £224 for 460k at £1045 second quality heifers sold from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Loughgall farmer 524k, £1160, £221.00; Dungannon farmer 552k, £1215, £220.00; Lisburn farmer 540k, £1180, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 554k, £1190, £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 626k, £1335, £213.00; Dungannon farmer 542k, £1150, £212.00; Portadown farmer 530k, £1120, £211.00; Portadown farmer 552k, £1165, £211.00.

Middleweight heifers: Loughgilly farmer 466k, £1045, £224.00; Newry farmer 452k, £980, £217.00; Annalong farmer 492k, £1065, £216.00; Newry farmer 410k, £880, £215.00; Poyntzpass farmer 450k, £950, £211.00; Armagh farmer 486k, £1025, £211.00; Killylea farmer 484k, £1020, £211.00; Cullyhanna farmer 406k, £850, £209.00; Milford farmer AA 476k, £990, £208.00.

A large entry in the suckler ring maintained a very firm demand with outfits selling to £1660 for a Lim cow and calf with others from £1100 to £1420. A large entry of calved heifers sold to £1370 each with others at £1300, £1280, £1200.

WEANLINGS: Heifer weanlings sold to £257 per 100 kilos for 288k at £740. Male weanlings sold from £200 to £260 per 100 kilos for 240k at £630.

Male weanlings: Dungannon farmer 242k, £630, £260.00; Dungannon farmer 290k, £700, £241.00; Loughgilly farmer 234k, £500, £213.00; Dungannon farmer 306k, £665, £217.00; Loughgilly farmer 274k, £580, £211.00.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 288k, £740, £257.00; Newry farmer 256k, £595, £232.00; Newry farmer 242k, £545, £225.00; Milford farmer 318k, £730, £229.00; Portadown farmer 302k, £675, £224.00; Portadown farmer 304k, £665, £219.00.