Heavy cattle sell to £1,135 at Enniskillen Mart

Another good sale with large numbers of buyers present in all six rings at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen Mart.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 255ppk for a Charolais 372kg at £950.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 250ppk for a Charolais 418kg at £1,045. Heavy lots sold from 190 to 227ppk for an Charolais 500kg at £1,135.

BULLOCKS

Kinawley producer Charolais 372kg at £950, Garrison producer Charolais 418kg at £1,045, Charolais 538kg at £1,145, Dungannon producer Charolais 354kg at £875, Charolais 492kg at £1,140, Charolais 570kg at £1,290, Limousin 574kg at £1,260, Charolais 568kg at £1,205, Charolais 635kg at £1,325, Derrylin producer Charolais 500kg at £1,135, Brookeborough producer Charolais 604kg at £1,280, Charolais 568kg at £1,240, Charolais 598kg at £1,245, Charolais 528kg at £1,100, Roscor producer Charolais 534kg at £1,115, Garrison producer Charolais 538kg at £1,145.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £550 to £920 paid for a 334kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £450 to £860 for a 368kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Kinawley producer 309kg Charolais bull at £925, 368kg Charolais heifer at £860, 262kg Limousin bull at £760, 288kg Limousin bull at £780, Enniskillen producer 410kg Limousin at £930, 330kg Limousin heifer at £715, Derrylin producer 316kg Charolais heifer at £715, 294kg Charolais bull at £740, 219kg Limousin heifer at £480, Derrygonnelly producer 334kg Charolais bull at £920, 242kg Charolais heifer at £655, 268kg Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer at £625, 276kg Blonde D’Aquitaine bull at £755, 216kg Charolais heifer at £515, Belleek producer 277kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £720, 304kg Limousin heifer at £620, 291kg Limousin bull at £785, 308kg Charolais bull at £865, Garrison producer 422kg Charolais steer at £900, 328kg Charolais steer at £810, 330kg Charolais steer at £800, 360kg Charolais heifer at £735, 248kg Charolais bull at £690, 303kg Charolais heifer at £705, Boho producer 282kg Charolais bull at £750, 213kg Charolais bull at £590, 215 Charolais bull at 675, Florencecourt producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £680, 310kg Charolais steer at £835, 201kg Charolais bull at £590, Irvinestown producer 255kg Charolais bull at £680, 260kg Limousin bull at £700, 308kg Limousin bull at £755, Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin bull at £700, 308kg Limousin bull at £755, 324kg Charolais bull at £790, Ballinamallard producer 250kg Charolais heifer at £535, 238kg Limousin bull at £605, 329kg Limousin heifer at £640, 215kg Charolais bull at £590.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Tempo producer Charolais bull at £500, Belgian Blue bull at £380, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £380, Bellanaleck producer Limousin bull at £380, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £370.

CALVES 2/3 MONTHS

Garrison producer Saler bull at £500, Belcoo producer Belgian Blue bull at £470, Hereford bull at £455, Kinawley producer Simmental bull at £460, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £440, Monea producer Charolais heifer at £450, Garrison producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £20.

CALVES

Monea producer Charolais bull at £340, Belgian Blue bull at £275, Charolais heifer at £265, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Belgian Blue bull at £250, Belgian Blue heifer at £255, Friesian bull at £105, Derrylin producer Hereford heifer at £265, Hereford bull at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Springfield producer Friesian bull at £130.

SUCKLER COWS

Portadown producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,530, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,450, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,330, Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,510, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,380, Limousin cow with bull at £1,380, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,330, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, springing Limousin cow at £1,040, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,320.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 555kg Charolais. Medium weights from 184-241ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1,010, while light weights sold from 190-241ppk paid for a 300kg at £720.

Kinawley producer Charolais 555kg at £1,200, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 550kg at £1,150, Charolais 560kg at £1,190, Newtownbutler Charolais 500kg at £1,035, Enniskillen producer Charolais 490kg at £1,045, Letterbreen producer Charolais 520kg at £1,105, Trillick producer Charolais 520kg at £1,080, Charolais 480kg at £1,075, Charolais 480kg at £1,035, Florencecourt producer Charolais 400kg at £890, Charolais 380kg at £880, Rosslea producer Charolais 480kg at £1,035.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.