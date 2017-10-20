Search

Heavy cattle sell to £1,135 at Enniskillen Mart

editorial image

Another good sale with large numbers of buyers present in all six rings at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen Mart.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 255ppk for a Charolais 372kg at £950.

Medium weights sold from 200 to 250ppk for a Charolais 418kg at £1,045. Heavy lots sold from 190 to 227ppk for an Charolais 500kg at £1,135.

BULLOCKS

Kinawley producer Charolais 372kg at £950, Garrison producer Charolais 418kg at £1,045, Charolais 538kg at £1,145, Dungannon producer Charolais 354kg at £875, Charolais 492kg at £1,140, Charolais 570kg at £1,290, Limousin 574kg at £1,260, Charolais 568kg at £1,205, Charolais 635kg at £1,325, Derrylin producer Charolais 500kg at £1,135, Brookeborough producer Charolais 604kg at £1,280, Charolais 568kg at £1,240, Charolais 598kg at £1,245, Charolais 528kg at £1,100, Roscor producer Charolais 534kg at £1,115, Garrison producer Charolais 538kg at £1,145.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £550 to £920 paid for a 334kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £450 to £860 for a 368kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Kinawley producer 309kg Charolais bull at £925, 368kg Charolais heifer at £860, 262kg Limousin bull at £760, 288kg Limousin bull at £780, Enniskillen producer 410kg Limousin at £930, 330kg Limousin heifer at £715, Derrylin producer 316kg Charolais heifer at £715, 294kg Charolais bull at £740, 219kg Limousin heifer at £480, Derrygonnelly producer 334kg Charolais bull at £920, 242kg Charolais heifer at £655, 268kg Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer at £625, 276kg Blonde D’Aquitaine bull at £755, 216kg Charolais heifer at £515, Belleek producer 277kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £720, 304kg Limousin heifer at £620, 291kg Limousin bull at £785, 308kg Charolais bull at £865, Garrison producer 422kg Charolais steer at £900, 328kg Charolais steer at £810, 330kg Charolais steer at £800, 360kg Charolais heifer at £735, 248kg Charolais bull at £690, 303kg Charolais heifer at £705, Boho producer 282kg Charolais bull at £750, 213kg Charolais bull at £590, 215 Charolais bull at 675, Florencecourt producer 336kg Charolais heifer at £680, 310kg Charolais steer at £835, 201kg Charolais bull at £590, Irvinestown producer 255kg Charolais bull at £680, 260kg Limousin bull at £700, 308kg Limousin bull at £755, Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin bull at £700, 308kg Limousin bull at £755, 324kg Charolais bull at £790, Ballinamallard producer 250kg Charolais heifer at £535, 238kg Limousin bull at £605, 329kg Limousin heifer at £640, 215kg Charolais bull at £590.

CALVES 2 MONTHS

Tempo producer Charolais bull at £500, Belgian Blue bull at £380, Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £380, Bellanaleck producer Limousin bull at £380, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £370.

CALVES 2/3 MONTHS

Garrison producer Saler bull at £500, Belcoo producer Belgian Blue bull at £470, Hereford bull at £455, Kinawley producer Simmental bull at £460, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue heifer at £440, Monea producer Charolais heifer at £450, Garrison producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £20.

CALVES

Monea producer Charolais bull at £340, Belgian Blue bull at £275, Charolais heifer at £265, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Belgian Blue bull at £250, Belgian Blue heifer at £255, Friesian bull at £105, Derrylin producer Hereford heifer at £265, Hereford bull at £250, Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Springfield producer Friesian bull at £130.

SUCKLER COWS

Portadown producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,530, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,450, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,330, Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,510, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,380, Limousin cow with bull at £1,380, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,330, Limousin cow with bull at £1,300, springing Limousin cow at £1,040, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,320.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 555kg Charolais. Medium weights from 184-241ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1,010, while light weights sold from 190-241ppk paid for a 300kg at £720.

Kinawley producer Charolais 555kg at £1,200, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 550kg at £1,150, Charolais 560kg at £1,190, Newtownbutler Charolais 500kg at £1,035, Enniskillen producer Charolais 490kg at £1,045, Letterbreen producer Charolais 520kg at £1,105, Trillick producer Charolais 520kg at £1,080, Charolais 480kg at £1,075, Charolais 480kg at £1,035, Florencecourt producer Charolais 400kg at £890, Charolais 380kg at £880, Rosslea producer Charolais 480kg at £1,035.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.