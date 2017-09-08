Search

Heavy cattle sell to £1,420 per head at Enniskillen Mart

1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 210 to 268p for a Charolais 384kg at £1,030.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 240p for a Charolais 434kg at £1,080.

Heavy lots sold fro 190 to 230p for a Charolais 580kg at £1,335 and selling up to £1,420 per head.

BULLOCKS: Magheraveely producer Charolais 384kg at £1,030, Charolais 372kg at £970, Charolais 370kg at £960, Charolais 434kg at £1,080, Derrylin producer Charolais 350kg at £905, Pettigo producer Charolais 368kg at £935, Belcoo producer Charolais 392kg at £980, Macken producer Charolais 452kg at £1,120, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 476kg at £1,160, Limousin 510kg at £1,110, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 580kg at £1,335, Enniskillen producer Charolais 604kg at £1,360, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 562kg at £1,230, Dungannon producer Charolais 612 at £1,315.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,090 paid for a 420kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £580 to £855 for a 370kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Kesh producer Charolais steer at £1,090, 360kg Charolais steer at £930, 265kg Limousin heifer at £680, 286kg Limousin bull at £810, Garrison producer 311kg Charolais steer at £850, 338kg Charolais steer at £900, 220kg Charolais heifer at £690, 238kg Charolais heifer at £600, 370kg Charolais heifer at £855, Derrygonnelly producer 292kg Charolais bull at £790, 336kg Charolais bull at £855, 355kg Charolais bull at £915, Enniskillen producer 339kg Charolais bull at £905, 314kg Charolais bull at £820, 288kg Charolais heifer at £730, 299kg Limousin steer at £700, Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin steer at £960, 410kg Limousin steer at £890, 341kg Limousin heifer at £770, Fintona producer 411kg Charolais bull at £880, 212kg Charolais bull at £610, 216kg Limousin heifer at £590, 267kg Charolais bull at £700, 253kg Limousin bull at £700, Rosslea producer 417kg Charolais bull at £1,000, 323kg Limousin bull at £875, 326kg at £800, Boho producer 384kg Charolais bull at £1,075, 381kg Charolais bull at £1,000, 367kg Charolais bull at £900, 418kg Limousin bull at £885, Tempo producer 324kg Charolais bull at £870, 303kg Charolais bull at £845, 319kg Charolais heifer at £745, Ballinanmallard producer 365kg Charolais steer at £950, 373 Limousin heifer at £765, Trillick producer 232kg Charolais bull at £685, 259kg Limousin bull at £725, 324kg Charolais bull at £865, Fivemiletown producer 302kg Charolais steer at £820, 248kg Charolais steer at £765, 279 Charolais heifer at £740, Derrylin producer 353kg Simmental heifer at £770, 404kg Limousin bull at £870.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Garrison producer Charolais bull at £500, Bellanaleck producer Belgian Blue heifer at £500, Limousin heifer at £465, Kesh producer Hereford bull at £465, Charolais heifer at £430, Brookeborough producer Charolais bull at £475.

Drop calves: Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £360, Simmental bull at £280, Florencecourt producer Charolais 345kg, Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £305, Belleek producer Limousin heifer at £320, Monea producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Springfield producer Hereford bull at £270, Fivemiletown producer Charolais heifer at £295, Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £120, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £105.

SUCKLER COWS: Maguiresbridge producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,560, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,400, Kinawley producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,460, Derrylester producer Limousin cow and bull at £1,400, Newtownbutler producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,430, Limousin cow with heifer at £1380, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,330, Leggs producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,300, Killadeas producer springing Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1,210.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 206ppk paid for a 640kg Charolais at £1,315, medium weights sold from 190-233ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1,050 and lights weights sold from 192-234ppk for a 390kg at £910.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 640kg at £1,315, Charolais 630kg at £1,300, Charolais 600kg at £1,280, Magheraveely producer Charolais 550kg at £1,150, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 600kg at £1,260, Belleek producer Charolais 555kg at £1,150, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 570kg at £1,180, Rosslea producer Charolais 575kg at £1,185, Charolais 470kg at £1,075, Charolais 460kg at £1,030.

Fat cows: Garrison producer Charolais 608kg at £1,200, Charolais 670kg at £1,170, Derrygonnelly Charolais 650kg at £1,145, Florencecourt producer Charolais 668kg at £1,100, Derrylin producer Charolais 590kg at £1,030, Enniskillen producer Charolais 750kg at £175, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 550kg at £1,060, Derrylin producer Charolais 508kg at £990, Lismaskea producer Charolais 478kg at £905, Charolais 490kg at £880.