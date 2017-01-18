Heavy fleshed cows sell to £1300 for 780k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 150 cull cows on Tuesday 17th January sold in an exceptionally firm trade.

Heavy fleshed cows to £165 per 100 kilos for 780k at £1300 from a Dungannon farmer.

All good quality cows from £130 to £158 per 100 kilos.

Cows/heifers sold from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1235 from a Richhill farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold readily from £105 to £116 per 100 kilos for 720k at £840.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest cows from £55 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Richhill farmer 650k, £1235, £190.00; Rathfriland farmer 618k, £1045, £169.00; Dungannon farmer 788k, £1300, £165.00; Newry farmer 758k, £1195, £158.00; Mowhan farmer 654k, £920, £141.00; Belleeks farmer 712k, £1000, £140.00; Mountnorris farmer 600k, £830, £138.00.

Friesian cull cows: Scarva farmer 726k, £840, £116.00; Newry farmer 712k, £820, £116.00; Newry farmer 742k, £850, £115.00; Mayobridge farmer 688k, £780, £113.00; Annaghmore farmer 578k, £650, £113.00; Keady farmer 698k, £775, £111.00; Loughgall farmer 744k, £820, £110.00; Mayobridge farmer 558k, £610, £109.00.

DAIRY COWS: Dairy stock sold at £1400 and £1300 for two calved heifers from a Stewartstown farmer.

CALVES: 180 in the calf ring sold in an excellent demand.

Bull calves to a top of £415 for a four week old Lim.

All good quality bulls sold from £270 to £400 each.

Angus bulls sold to a top of £305 each and several more from £240 to £285.

Heifer calves to £310 for a three week old Hereford.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £230 to £300 each.

Angus heifers to £285 each.

Bull calves: Lim £415; Lim £400; Sim £395; Ch £380; Ch £370; AA £305; Fkv £300; Lim £290; Her £280.

Heifer calves: Her £310; Lim £300; Sim £300; Lim £290; BB £285; AA £285; BB £270; Her £255.