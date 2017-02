Heavy heifers sell to £1340 at Markethill

A large entry of 530 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 28th January continued to sell in an excellent trade for all classes of stock.

Highlight of the day was the demand for top quality heavy heifers sold to £238 per 100 kilos for 560k Char at £1340 from a Middletown farmer.

HEIFERS: Top price forward heifer £1390 for 638k from Belcoo, Co Fermanagh farmer. All good quality forward heifers sold from £210 to £225 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers to £214 per 100 kilos for 478k at £0125 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Main demand for good quality middleweights from £195 to £213 per 100 kilos. Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 562k, £1340, £238.00; Armagh farmer 570k, £1285, £225.00; Belcoo farmer 542k, £1215, £224.00; Markethill farmer 546k, £1215, £223.00; Markethill farmer 564, £1255, £223.00; Markethill farmer 546k, £1205, £221.00; Gilford farmer 554k, £1215, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 536k, £1175, £219.00; Armagh farmer 516k, £1130, £219.00; Belcoo farmer 638k, £1390, £218.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 478k, £1025, £214.00; Armagh farmer 428k, £910, £213.00; Loughgall farmer 488k, £1030, £211.00; Armagh farmer 476k, £990, £208.00; Belcoo farmer 454k, £935, £206.00; Markethill farmer 484k, £980, £202.00; Katesbridge farmer 412k, £830, £201.00; Belcoo farmer 426k, £850, £199.00; Gilford farmer 480k, £945, £197.00.

BULLOCKS: Forward bullocks to £216 per 100 kilos for 566k Char at £1220 from a local farmer. Top price bullock £1340 676k (198 per 100 kilos) from a Silverbridge farmer. Friesian bullocks from £180 per 100 kilos for 568k at £1020. All good quality Friesians from £150 to £175 per 100 kilos with a top price of £960 for 550k. Middleweight steers from £200 to £219 per 100 kilos for 480k at £1060 from a Benburb farmer.

Forward bullocks: Markethill farmer 566k, £1220, £216.00; Armagh farmer 586k, £1260, £215.00; Markethill farmer 560k, £1180, £211.00; Loughgilly farmer 544k, £1145, £210.00; Markethill farmer 536k, £1125, £210.00; Armagh farmer 608k, £1260, £207.00; Benburb farmer 530k, £1090, £206.00; Armagh farmer 640k, £1305, £203.00.

Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 568k, £1020, £180.00; Armagh farmer 550k, £960, £175.00; Newry farmer 502k, £830, £165.00; Markethill farmer 516k, £825, £160.00; Armagh farmer 602k, £905, £150.00; Markethill farmer 534k, £800, £150.00; Armagh farmer 536k, £780, £146.00; Armagh farmer 566k, £815, £144.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Benburb farmer 484k, £1060, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 432k, £935, £216.00; Crossmaglen farmer 468k, £985, £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 416k, £875, £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 466k, £965, £207.00; Loughgilly farmer 404k, £835, £207.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 488k, £1005, £206.00; Loughgilly farmer 410k, £840, £205.00.

WEANLINGS: 150 weanlings sold in an excellent trade. Good quality males from £220 to £285 for 286k at £815. Suitable heifers from £200 to £259 for 466k at £690 from a Milford farmer.

Male weanlings: Portadown farmer 286k, £815, £285.00; Armagh farmer 252k, £670, £266.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 228k, £600, £263.00; Mayobridge farmer 210k, £540, £257.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 278k, £660, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 348k, £830, £239.00; Newry farmer 306k, £715, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 288k, £680, £236.00.

Heifer weanlings: Milford farmer 266k, £690, £259.00; Markethill farmer 280k, £705, £252.00; Cullyhanna farmer 254k, £625, £246.00; Loughgall farmer 300k, £735, £245.00; Cullyhanna farmer 230k, £545, £237.00; Beragh farmer 288k, £660, £229.00; Milford farmer 20k, £660, £228.00.

Cows and calves reached a top of £1680 with others from £1550, £1270, £1260 and £1250. A pedigree Lim bull sold at £2100.

An entry of 160 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 31st January returned an exceptionally strong trade. Beef bred cows reached £185 per 100 kilos for 686k BB cow at £1270 followed by £171 per 100 kilos for 670k Simm at £1145. Main demand from £130 to £160 per 100 kilos. Heavy bulls sold to £148 per 100 kilos for a 902k Friesian bull at £1340. Fleshed Friesian cows in excellent demand from £110 to £124 per 100 kilos for 750k at £930.

Cull cows: Tandragee farmer 686k £1270 £185.00; Newry farmer 668k £1145 £171.00; Loughgall farmer 684k £1100 £160.00; Newry farmer 682k £1060 £155.00; Richhill farmer 872k £1330 £152.00; Newry farmer 540k £800 £148.00; Armagh farmer 700k £945 £135.00; Keady farmer 564k £750 £133.00; Cullyhanna farmer 628k £830 £132.00;

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 750k, £930, £124.00; Tandragee farmer 626k, £770, £123.00; Gilford farmer 624k, £760, £122.00; Newry farmer 700k, £850, £121.00; Banbridge farmer 718k, £850, £118.00; Markethill farmer 558k, £650, £117.00; Mayobridge farmer 634k, £735, £116.00; Armagh farmer 602k, £690, £115.00.

Dairy stock at £1400 and £1310.

CALVES: 140 calves sold in a steady trade. Good quality bulls to £405 for a two week old Char bull. Main demand from £230 to £385. AA bulls to £240. Heifer calves sold to £375 for a two week old Char. All good quality heifers from £220 to £350.

Bull calves: Ch £405; Lim £385; Lim £375; Ch £360; Sim £335; SWR £285; Her £245; BB £240; AA £240.

Heifer calves: Ch £375; Her £350; BB £250; Sim £240; Her £240; AA £230; AA £220; Her £220.