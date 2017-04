Heavy hoggets sell for £88.50 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,150 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 12th April sold in a firm trade.

Hogget prices slightly firmer on the week.

Heavy hoggets sold from 330p to 350p per kilo for 25 kilos at £88.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold up to 382p for 22.8 kilos at £87 each.

All good quality middleweights sold from 340p to 369p per kilo.

220 cull ewes sold in an excellent trade to reach £125 each.

Main demand from £90 to £113 each. Second quality ewes sold from £60 to £85 each.

A very large entry of ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong trade.

Good quality doubles sold to a top of £295 each and others selling at £292, £290 and £285.

Main demand for doubles from £180 to £270 each.

Singles sold from £150 to £175 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Newtownhamilton farmer: 25k, £88.50, 354p; Loughgall farmer: 24.5k, £86, 351p; Annalong farmer: 25.3k, £88.50, 350p; Armagh farmer: 25.9k, £89, 344p; Kilkeel farmer: 27.2k, £93.20, 343p; Castlecaulfield farmer: 27k, £92, 341p; Loughgall farmer: 26.4k, £89.80, 340p; Madden farmer: 26k, £87, 335p. MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Armagh farmer: 22.8k, £87, 382p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21k, £77.50, 369p; Markethill farmer: 23.9k, £86, 360p; Keady farmer: 21.5k, £74, 344p; Markethill farmer: 20.5k, £69.50, 339p.