Heavy hoggets sell from £80 to £85 per head at Massereene

A firmer trade for lightweight hoggets at Monday’s sales at Massereene with heavy lots a similar trade to last week.

Lights selling from 335p to 368p. Heavies selling from 80 to 85 per head.

In the cast ewe ring better demand for all types, Texels to 98, Suffolks to 96, Charollais to 92.

Hogget prices: Templepatrick producer 2 hoggets 22kg at 81 = 368p. Larne producer 7 hoggets 21.5kg at 78.50 = 365p. Randalstown producer 8 hoggets 22kg at 77.50 = 353p. Crumlin producer 13 hoggets 22.5kg at 79 = 351p. Moorfields producer 10 hoggets 22kg at 77 = 350p. Crumlin producer 9 hoggets 20kg at 69.50 = 348p. Crumlin producer 19 hoggets 23kg at 80 = 348p. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 23kg at 80 = 348p. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg at 78 = 347p. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 22.5kg at 78 = 347p. Draperstown producer 44 hoggets 22kg at 76 = 345p. Crumlin producer 14 hoggets 22kg at 76 = 345p. Tobermore producer 4 hoggets 24.5kg at 84.50 = 345p. Ballyclare producer 10 hoggets 22kg at 76 = 345p. Carnlough producer 51 hoggets 23kg at 79.50 = 345p. Glenarm producer 18 hoggets 21.5kg at 74 = 344p. Ligoniel producer 16 hoggets 22kg at 75.50 = 344p. Antrim producer 10 hoggets 23.5kg at 80.50 = 343p. Lisburn producer 2 hoggets 22kg at 75 = 341p. Lisburn producer 16 hoggets 21.5kg at 73 = 340p. Ballyclare producer 11 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 340p. Glenarm producer 12 hoggets 23.5kg at 79.50 = 338p. Glenavy producer 25 hoggets 22.5kg at 76 = 338p. Ballycarry producer 10 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Ballymena producer 16 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Larne producer 7 hoggets 22.5kg at 76 = 338p. Cookstown producer 34 hoggets 20.5kg at 69 = 337p. Castledawson producer 4 hoggets 21.5kg at 72.50 = 337p. Randalstown producer 44 hoggets 23.5kg at 79 = 336p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 21.5kg at 72 = 335p. Whitehead producer 28 hoggets 24kg at 80.50 = 335p. Armagh producer 17 hoggets 26kg at 85. Lurgan producer 12 hoggets 26kg at 84. Newtownards producer 9 hoggets 25kg at 83. Cookstown producer 17 hoggets 26kg at 82.50. Toome producer 15 hoggets 27kg at 82. Ballinderry producer 7 hoggets 27kg at 82. Aghalee producer 29 hoggets 26kg at 81.50. Antrim producer 8 hoggets 26kg at 81.50. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 26kg at 81.50. Doagh producer 45 hoggets 25kg at 81. Cushendall producer 34 hoggets 26kg at 81. Crumlin producer 33 hoggets 25kg at 80.50. Carnlough producer 10 hoggets 25kg at 80.50. Ligoniel producer 6 hoggets 24kg at 80.

CAST EWES: Greyabbey producer 7 Texels at 98. Cookstown producer single Suffolk at 96. Ballinderry producer 7 Suffolks at 94. Newtownards producer 4 Charollais at 92. Crumlin producer 3 Suffolks at 89. Newry producer single Texel at 82. Crumlin producer 8 Suffolks at 85. Antrim producer 2 Suffolks at 80. Ballymena producer single Charollais at 85. Glenarm producer 2 Suffolks at 88.