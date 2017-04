Heavy hoggets sell from £90 to £98.50 per head at Massereene Mart

Trade for hoggets firmed this week at Massereene Mart as supplies tighten.

Lightweights selling from 370p to 398p paid for a pen of Texels 22kg at £87.50.

Heavy lots selling from £90 to £98.50 per head.

Spring lambs sold from 400p to 430p for a pen of Charollais 21kg at £90.

Heavy lots sold up to £103 per head.

Cast ewes continued to meet a strong trade with Texels to £124, Charollais to £110 and Suffolks to £106. Texel rams to £116.

Spring lamb prices: Hillsborough producer 16 lambs 21kg at £90 = 430p. Portadown producer 26 lambs 20.5kg at £88 = 429p. Moira producer 4 lambs 20.5kg at £87 = 424p. Dundrod producer 6 lambs 20kg at £84 = 420p. Ballyutoag producer 10 lambs 24kg at £100. Ballyutoag producer 11 lambs 23kg producer £96 = 417p. Moira producer 3 lambs 24kg at £100 = 416p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Ahoghill producer 5 lambs 22kg at £90.50 = 412p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 21kg at £86 = 410p. Dundrod producer 7 lambs 21kg at £85 = 405p. Templepatrick producer 20 lambs 24kg at £97 = 404p. Ballycarry producer 8 lambs 24kg at £96 = 400p. Comber producer 13 lambs 20kg at 80 = 400p. Newtownards producer 16 lambs 21kg at £84 = 400p. Tobermore producer 6 lambs 21kg producer £84 = 400p. Cookstown producer 22 lambs 20.5kg at £82 = 400p.

Hogget prices: Toome producer 4 hoggets 22kg at £87.50 = 398p. Dromore producer 40 hoggets 24kg at £95 = 395p. Portadown producer 12 hoggets 20kg at £79 = 395p. Crumlin producer 2 hoggets 22.5kg at £88 = 391p. Larne producer 10 hoggets 22kg at £85 = 386p. Crumlin producer 4 hoggets 23kg at £88 = 382p. Crumlin producer 6 hoggets 25kg at £95.50 = 382p. Randalstown producer 16 hoggets 22kg at £83.50 = 380p. Dundrod producer 30 hoggets 25kg at £95 = 380p. Greyabbey producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £94.50 = 378p. Larne producer 2 hoggets 18.5kg at £70 = 378p. Ballyclare producer 5 hoggets 24kg at £90 = 375p. Greenisland producer 6 hoggets 24kg at £90 = 375p. Randalstown producer 15 hoggets 23kg at £86 = 374p. Templepatrick producer 4 hoggets 25kg at £93 = 372p. Templepatrick producer 7 hoggets 23kg at £85 = 370p. Randalstown producer 2 hoggets 23.5kg at £80 = 370p. Ballynahinch producer 63 hoggets 23.5kg at £87 = 370p. Heavy hoggets: Glenarm producer 10 hoggets 29kg at £98.50. Portaferry producer 34 hoggets 27kg at £96. Broughshane producer 2 hoggets 33kg at £97. Cookstown producer 19 hoggets 26kg at £96. Banbridge producer 9 hoggets 26kg at £95. Doagh producer 55 hoggets 27kg at £94. Templepatrick producer 3 hoggets 25kg at £94. Antrim producer 4 hoggets 27kg at £94. Ballyclare producer 2 hoggets 27kg at £93. Randalstown producer single hogget 28kg at £93. Banbridge producer 2 hoggets 41kg at £93. Crumlin hoggets 18 hoggets 27kg at £93. Comber producer 20 hoggets 27kg at £91. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 34kg at £91.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer single Texel at £124. Antrim producer 4 Texel at £123. Newtownards producer 7 Charollais at £110. Ballywalter producer 11 Suffolks at £106. Hillsborough producer 5 Suffolks at £103. Ballynahinch producer 11 Suffolks at £100. Banbridge producer 7 Suffolks at £98. Dundrod producer 7 Suffolks at £95. Cookstown producer 12 Suffolks at £95. Tobermore producer 7 Suffolks at £94. Dungannon producer 16 Charollais at £94. Portadown producer 19 Suffolks at £93.

FAT RAMS: Antrim producer Texel at £116. Greyabbey producer single Texel = £115, Glenarm producer Suffolk at £114, Dundrod producer Suffolk at £110.