Heavy hoggets sell to £87 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1180 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 15th February sold in an improved trade for fat hoggets and an exceptionally strong trade for breeding sheep.

Heavy hoggets sold to £87 each with most pens selling from £83 to £86.80 each.

Top rate of 352p per kilo was paid for 24 kilos at £84.50 each.

All good quality pens sold from 330p to 345p per kilo.

Middleweights sold to 374p per kilo for 20.2 kilos at £75.50 each followed by 361p for 22.8 kilos at £82.20 each. All good quality pens sold from 345p to 357p per kilo.

Good quality store lambs sold from 340p to 376p per kilo for 19 kilos at £71.50 each.

Cull ewe trade was significantly firmer. Top price of £103 with all good ewes from £75 to £95 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to £260 with several more outfits from £200 to £258 each. Singles sold to £192 with several more from £140 to £185 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Portadown farmer: 24k, £84.50, 352p; Armagh farmer: 24.6k, £84.80, 345p; Banbridge farmer: 24.7k, £84.80, 343p; Mowhan farmer: 24.5k, £84, 343p; Moira farmer: 24.8k, £84.80, 342p; Richhill farmer: 24.3k, £83, 342p; Whitecross farmer: 24.6k, £84, 341p; Markethill farmer: 24.6k, £83.50, 339p; Belleeks farmer: 25.6k, £86.80, 339p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Poyntzpass farmer: 20.2k, £75.50, 374p; Markethill farmer: 22.8k, £82.20, 360p; Loughgall farmer: 23k, £82.20, 357p; Katesbridge farmer: 23k, £82, 356pp; Tandragee farmer: 23.2k, £82, 353p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 23.5k, £82.80, 352p; Tandragee farmer: 22.3k, £78.50, 352p.

STORES: Loughgall farmer: 19k, £71.50, 376p; Moira farmer: 18.5k, £69, 372p; Tandragee farmer: 17.7k, £66, 372p; Markethill farmer: 18.7k, £68, 363p; Armagh farmer: 19.8k, £71, 358p; Portadown farmer: 19.2k, £68.50, 356p; Markethill farmer: 17.8k, £63, 353p.