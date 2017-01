Heavy hoggets selling from £80 to £84 per head at Massereene

Good numbers continue to come forward at Monday’s sales of prime hoggets and cast ewes with hoggets in the 19kg to 24kg range meeting the best demand and selling from 335p to 368p.

Heavy hoggets selling from 80 to 84 per head. Cast ewes still a dull trade selling up to 84, with most well fleshed lots selling in the 70 to 80 range.

Prices: Muckamore producer 12 hoggets 20.5kg at 75.50 = 368p. Ballinderry producer 24 hoggets 21kg at 76 = 362p. Templepatrick producer 9 hoggets 19.5kg at 70 = 359p. Ballymena producer 29 hoggets 22kg at 78 = 359p. Dromore producer 23 hoggets 21kg at 74.50 = 355p. Randalstown producer 20 hoggets 22kg at 77 = 350p. Randalstown producer 11 hoggets 21kg at 73.50 = 350p. Hillsborough producer 15 hoggets 19.5kg at 68 = 349p. Antrim producer 53 hoggets 21.5kg at 75 = 349p. Crumlin producer 9 hoggets 23kg at 80 = 348p. Randalstown producer 8 hoggets 21kg at 72.50 = 345p. Ballymena producer 33 hoggets 24kg at 82.50 = 344p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 22.5kg at 77.50 = 344p. Islandmagee producer 3 hoggets 21kg at 72 = 343p. Crumlin producer 19 hoggets 23kg at 79 = 343p. Randalstown producer 21 hoggets 23kg at 78.50 = 341p. Muckamore producer 17 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 340p. Magherafelt producer 40 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 340p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 22kg at 75.50 = 343p. Larne producer 11 hoggets 22kg at 75 = 341p. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 23.5kg at 80.50 = 343p. Ballinderry producer 9 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 339p. Carnlough producer 59 hoggets 22kg at 74.50 = 339p. Ballycarry producer 24 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Ballinderry producer 9 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 338p. Crumlin producer 25 hoggets 23.5kg at 79.50 = 338p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 23.5kg at 79.50 = 338p. Crumlin producer 21 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 338p. Ballycarry producer 45 hoggets 24kg at 81 = 337p. Cookstown producer 54 hoggets 22kg at 74 = 336p. Comber producer 30 hoggets 22kg at 74 = 336p. Dundrod producer 44 hoggets 23kg at 78 = 336p. Stoneyford producer 25 hoggets 23kg at 77 = 335p.

Heavy hoggets: Comber producer 9 hoggets 25kg at 84. Dromore producer 19 hoggets 26kg at 83.50. Tobermore producer 23 hoggets 26kg at 83. Crumlin producer single hogget 29kg at 82.50. Ballynahinch producer 26 hoggets 25kg at 81. Crumlin producer 23 hoggets 26kg at 81. Carrickfergus producer 15 hoggets 26kg at 81. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 26kg at 81. Ballymena producer 13 hoggets 24.5kg at 80.50. Mallusk producer 9 hoggets 26kg at 80. Antrim producer 6 hoggets 25kg at 80. Larne producer 4 hoggets 26kg at 80. Larne producer 10 hoggets 26kg at 80. Templepatrick producer 26 hoggets 24kg at 80. Randalstown producer 8 hoggets 24kg at 80. Carnlough producer 15 hoggets 24kg at 80.

CAST EWES: Comber producer 4 Texels at 84. Dundrod producer 2 Texels at 82. Glenavy producer 2 Charollais at 80. Newtownards producer 5 Suffolks at 79. Crumlin producer 10 Suffolks at 78. Templepatrick 10 Charollais at 78. Glarryford producer 4 D H at 72. Ligoniel producer 4 Suffolks at 74. Carrickfergus producer 2 Suffolks at 72. Ballyclare producer 4 Suffolks at 74. Templepatrick producer 7 Suffolks at 76.