Heavy hoggets selling from £80 to £86 per head at Massereene

Good numbers of hoggets and cast ewes still coming forward to Monday’s sales at Massereene.

Lightweight hoggets meeting the best demand and selling from 340p to 375p. Heavies selling from 80 to 86 per head. In the cast ewe ring a firmer trade with Texels selling up to 104. Fat rams to 100.

Hoggets prices: Dungannon producer 10 hoggets 22kg at 82.50 = 375p. Cookstown producer 10 hoggets 23kg at 84.50 = 369p. Randalstown producer 14 hoggets 22kg at 80.50 = 366p. Ballyclare producer 17 hoggets 23kg at 84 = 365p. Magherafelt producer 17 hoggets 22kg at 79.50 = 362p. Doagh producer 22 hoggets 23kg at 83 = 361p. Ballyclare producer 9 hoggets 21kg at 75.50 = 360p. Ballinderry producer 8 hoggets 22kg at 79 = 359p. Dundrod producer 23 hoggets 23kg at 82.50 = 359p. Carnlough producer 38 hoggets 19.5kg at 70 = 359p. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 20kg at 71.50 = 358p. Larne producer 20 hoggets 23.5kg at 83.50 = 355p. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 19.5kg at 69 = 354p. Antrim producer 6 hoggets 22kg at 77 = 350p. Templepatrick producer 42 hoggets 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Crumlin producer 28 hoggets 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Ballynahinch producer 20 hoggets 23.5kg at 82 = 349p. Woodburn producer 5 hoggets 21.5kg at 75 = 349p. Parkgate producer 3 hoggets 21kg at 73 = 348p. Lurgan producer 3 hoggets 23.5kg at 81.50 = 347p. Randalstown producer 34 hoggets 23.5kg at 81 = 345p. Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 24kg at 82.50 = 344p. Templepatrick producer 40 hoggets 24kg at 82 = 342p. Aghalee producer 31 hoggets 24kg at 82 = 342p. Ballymena producer 13 hoggets 24kg at 82 = 342p. Ballymena producer 2 hoggets 22kg at 75 = 341p. Ballymena producer 9 hoggets 22kg at 75 = 341p. Ballyclare producer 23 hoggets 22kg at 75 = 341p. Whitehead producer 26 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 340p. Ballyclare producer 20 hoggets 23.5kg at 80 = 340p.

CAST EWES: Dromore producer single Texel at 104. Larne producer 2 Texels at 102. Cookstown producer 4 Texels at 96. Antrim producer 7 Texels at 88. Dungannon producer 2 Suffolks at 87. Crumlin producer 20 Suffolks at 85. Dromore producer 7 Suffolks at 85. Antrim producer 21 Suffolks at 82. Glarryford producer 5 Suffolks at 81.