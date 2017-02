Heavy hoggets selling to £84.20 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 1400 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 8th February sold in a steady demand.

Heavy hoggets sold to £84.20 each. Most pens from £80 to £83.80 each.

Top rate of 345p per kilo was paid for 24 kilos at £82.80 each.

All suitable pens sold from 320p to 340p per kilo.

Middleweight hoggets sold to 376p per kilo for 21.8 kilos at £82 each followed by 365p per kilo for 20.8 kilos at £76 each. All suitable pens sold from 340p to 355p per kilo.

Stores sold to 377p per kilo for 19.6 kilos at £74 each.

Cull ewes sold from £70 to £82 each with second quality ewes from £50 to £60 each.

Ewes with doubles reached £200 each with several more from £150 to £190 each. Singles sold to £190 with main demand from £120 to £148 each.

In-lamb ewes sold to £130 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Keady farmer: 24k, £82.80, 345p: Armagh farmer: 24.2k, £83, 343p: Armagh farmer: 24.8k, £84.20, 339p: Lisnadill farmer: 24.8k, £83.80, 338p: Markethill farmer: 24.8k, £83.20, 335p: Newry farmer: 24.4k, £81.50, 334p: Keady farmer: 25k, £81.50, 326p: Markethill farmer: 25.5k, £83, 326p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Kilkeel farmer: 21.8k, £82, 376p: Loughbrickland farmer: 20.8k, £76, 365p: Tandragee farmer: 20.5k, £73, 356p: Markethill farmer: 23k, £81.80, 356p: Newry farmer: 23.2k, £82.20, 354p: Newry farmer: 20.5k, £72, 351p.

STORES: Kilkeel farmer: 19.6k, £74, 377p: Jerrettspass farmer: 19.7k, £70, 355p: Newmills farmer: 19.7k, £69.50, 352p: Loughgilly farmer: 14.8k, £52, 351p: Donaghmore farmer: 19k, £66.50, 350p: Loughgilly farmer: 15.5k, £54, 348p: Richhill farmer: 19.5k, £67, 343p.