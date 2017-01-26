Heavy hoggets sold from £79 to £84 each at Markethill

An entry of 1000 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 25th January sold in a steady demand.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to 387p per kilo for 45 hoggets weighing 20.4 kilos at £79 each. All good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 345p to 371p per kilo for 19 hoggets weighing 21.7 kilos at £80.50 each.

Heavy hoggets sold from £79 to £84 each with a top of 338p per kilo for 24.3 kilos at £82 each. Overweight hoggets were slower to clear.

Stores reached 433p per kilo for 12 kilos at £52 each. All good quality stores sold from 350p to 376p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold from £65 to £84 each. Second quality ewes from £37 to £60 each.

Ewes and lambs returned an exceptionally strong trade. Good quality doubles sold to £245 with several more outfits from £200 to £225 each. Singles sold to £165 with all good quality singles from £135 to £147 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Ballinrea farmer: 24.3k, £82, 338p: Portadown farmer: 24.3k, £80.50, 331p: Richhill farmer: 24.9k, £81.50, 327p: Portadown farmer: 24.3k, £79, 325p: Edentrumly farmer: 24.7k, £80, 324p: Portadown farmer: 24.4k, £79, 324p: Poyntzpass farmer: 25.4k, £82, 323p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Loughbrickland farmer: 20.4k, £79, 387p: Loughbrickland farmer: 21.7k, £80.50, 371p: Belleeks farmer: 20k, £72, 360p: Loughbrickland farmer: 22.2k, £79.50, 358p: Edentrumly farmer: 20.4k, £72, 353p: Caledon farmer: 22.6k, £79.50, 352p: Banbridge farmer: 21.4k, £75, 351p: Armagh farmer: 20.7k, £71.50, 345p.

STORES: Poyntzpass farmer: 12k, £52, 433p: Armagh farmer: 17k, £64, 376p: Poyntzpass farmer: 19.9k, £74, 372p: Armagh farmer: 19k, £69.50, 366p: Newry farmer: 16.7k, £60.50, 362p: Edentrumly farmer: 19.7k, £71, 360p: Poyntzpass farmer: 18.4k, £66, 359p.