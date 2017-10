Heavy lambs sell from £76 to £82 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 2,022 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 4th October sold in a slower trade for all classes of sheep.

Heavy lambs sold from £76 to £82 each with all good quality pens selling from 310p to 322p per kilo for 24.4 kilos at £78.50 each.

In all 420 heavy lambs averaged 25.5 kilos at £78.20 each.

Good quality middleweights sold to a top of 353p per kilo for 21.4 kilos at £75.50 each.

Main demand from 320p to 340p per kilo.

Light store lambs sold from 360p to 397p per kilo for 15.1 kilos at £60 each. Stronger pens sold from 350p to 371p per kilo for 17.4kilos at £64.50 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £57 to £70 each.

Breeding hoggets were slow to clear from £100 to £130 each.

Breeding rams sold to a top of £330 for a Suffolk shearling and a Suffolk ram lamb sold at £290.

HEAVY LAMBS

Glenanne farmer: 24.4k, £78.50, 322p; Castlewellan farmer: 24k, £76.50, 319p; Jerrettspass farmer: 24.5k, £78, 318p; Armagh farmer: 25.2k, £80, 317p; Hamiltonsbawn farmer: 24k, £75.50, 315p; Moira farmer: 24.7k, £77.50, 314p; Dromore farmer: 24.8k, £77.80, 314p; Dungannon farmer: 24k, £75, 313p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Castlewellan farmer: 21.4k, £75.50, 352p; Madden farmer: 20k, £68, 340p; Hilltown farmer: 20.3k, £69, 340p; Dromara farmer: 20.5k, £67.50, 329p; Cabra farmer: 20.2k, £66.50, 329p; Cabra farmer: 22k, £72, 327p; Cabra farmer: 20.5k, £67, 327p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.3k, £69.50, 326p.

STRONGER STORES

Tandragee farmer: 17.4k, £64.50, 371p; Loughgall farmer: 17.9k, £66, 369p; Cabra farmer: 17.2k, £63, 366p; Lisnaskea farmer: 17.8k, £65, 365p; Loughgall farmer: 17.8k, £65, 365p; Lisnaskea farmer: 17.7k, £64.50, 364p.

LIGHT STORES

Loughgilly farmer: 15k, £60, 397p; Galbally farmer: 14.5k, £57, 393p; Damoiley farmer: 15.9k, £62, 390p; Markethill farmer: 14.8k, £57, 385p; Kilkeel farmer: 14.9k, £57, 383p; Kilcoo farmer: 16.6k, £63, 379p; Portadown farmer: 11.6k, £44, 379p; Lislea farmer: 15.7k, £59.50, 379p.