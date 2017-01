Heavy lambs sell from £79 to £84.50 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1210 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 11th January sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold from £79 to £84.50 each with all good quality pens selling from 320p to a top of 340p per kilo for 24.7kilos at £84 each for a Cookstown farmer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to 364p per kilo for 21kilos at £76.50 each. Main demand sold from 330p to 352p per kilo.

Stores sold to a top of 391p per kilo for 17.9 kilos at £70 each. Several more pens sold from 345p to 370p per kilo for 18.8 kilos at £69.50 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £65 to £87 each. In the breeding ring doubles sold to £202 each. Several more from £150 to £190 each. In-lamb ewes sold from £125 to £145 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Cookstown farmer: 24.7k, £84, 340p: Portadown farmer: 24.5k, £82.50, 337p: Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £80, 333p: Portadown farmer: 25k, £83, 332p: Richhill farmer: 24.6k, £81.20, 330p: Markethill farmer: 24.9k, £81, 325p: Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £79, 324p: Belleeks farmer: 25.2k, £81.50, 323p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Markethill farmer: 21k, £76.50, 364p: Poyntzpass farmer: 21.9k, £77, 352p: Portadown farmer: 21k, £72.50, 345p: Portadown farmer: 21.6k, £74.50, 345p: Moira farmer: 21.5k, £74, 344p: Scarva farmer: 22.3k, £76, 341p: Annaclone farmer: 22.7k, £77, 339p: Tynan farmer: 23k, £77.80, 338p.

STORES: Collone farmer: 17.9k, £70, 391p: Cabra farmer: 18.8k, £69.50, 370p: Draperstown farmer: 17k, £62.50, 368p: Draperstown farmer: 15k, £54, 360p: Draperstown farmer: 18.4k, £66, 359p: Portadown farmer: 19k, £67, 353p: Granville farmer: 19.4k, £68, 351p: Draperstown farmer: 19.3k, £67.50, 350p.