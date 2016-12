Heavy lambs sell from £79 to £85 each at Markethill

An entry of 1310 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 14th December sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold from £79 to £85 each. Top rate of 331p per kilo was paid for 24 kilos at £79.50 each.

Middleweight lambs sold to 361p per kilo for 31 lambs weighing 21.9kilos at £79 each followed by 359p per kilo for 21.9 kilos at £78.50 each.

Store lamb trade was firm. Light stores sold to 398p per kilo for 11.8 kilos at £47 each. Main demand sold from 360p to 386p per kilo. Stronger stores sold to 367p per kilo for 18.4 kilos at £67.50 each.

Cull ewes sold to £71 each. Main demand from £55 to £70 each with poor quality ewes from £35 to £50 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Caledon farmer: 24k, £79.50, 331p: Armagh farmer: 24k, £79.50, 331p: Collone farmer: 24.2k, £80, 328p: Poyntzpass farmer: 26k, £85, 327p: Newtownbutler farmer: 25k, £81.50, 326p: Newtownbutler farmer: 25.3k, £82, 324p; Armagh farmer: 25.3k, £82, 324p: Tynan farmer: 25.7k, £82.80, 322p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Loughbrickland farmer: 21.9k, £79, 361p: Loughbrickland farmer: 21.9k, £78.50, 359p: Burren farmer: 23.2k, £82.80, 357p: Burren farmer: 22.5k, £79, 351p, Dungannon farmer: 23k, £79, 343p: Armagh farmer: 22.6k, £77, 341p: Draperstown farmer: 21k, £71.50, 340p: Portadown farmer: 22.7k, £77.20, 340p: Annaghmore farmer: 23.4k, £78.50, 335p.

STORES: Armagh farmer: 11.8k, £47, 398p: Aughnacloy farmer: 14.5k, £56, 386p; Markethill farmer: 15.6k, £59.50, 381p: Moy farmer: 18.4k, £67.50, 367p: Armagh farmer: 13k, £47, 362p: Markethill farmer: 15.8k, £57, 361p: Markethill farmer: 16.4k, £59, 360p: Markethill farmer: 17.8k, £64, 360p.