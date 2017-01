Heavy lambs sell in excess of £82.00 each at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Another excellent entry of 750 sheep at Swatragh Mart on Saturday 31st December witnessed a good lamb trade.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £82.00 each to a top rate of £84.00, middleweight lambs sold to £78.50 for 23kg, store lambs sold to £63.00 for 17kg, ewes sold to £107.50 with over 150 on offer while ewes and lambs sold to £198.00.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 1 lamb 26kg at £84.00 = 323p; Dungiven producer 13 lambs 26.75kg at £83.40 = 312p; Maghera producer 28 lambs 24.75kg at £83.00 = 335p; Dungiven producer 1 lamb 28kg at £83.00 = 296p; Eglinton producer 20 lambs 26.5kg at £83.00 = 313p; Greysteel producer 3 lambs 26.5kg at £83.00 = 313p; Garvagh producer 18 lambs 25.25kg at £83.00 = 329p.

Middleweight lambs: Omagh producer 18 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 341p; Magherafelt producer 21 lambs 23.25kg at £75.80 = 326p; Magherafelt producer 24 lambs 23.25kg at £78.50 = 338p; Coleraine producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £66.20 = 323p; Coleraine producer 17 lambs 23kg at £77.80 =338p; Coleraine producer 15 lambs 22kg at £73.80 = 335p.

Store lambs: Magherafelt producer 7 lambs 17kg at £63.00 = 371p; Maghera producer 6 lambs 16.75kg at £61.50 = 367p.

Ewes: Draperstown producer 1 Texel at £107.50.