Heavy lambs sell to £84 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,500 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 18th October returned a firmer trade for all classes, particularly fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold to £84 each.

Several pens sold from £79 to £83 each.

Sale average for heavy lambs was 25.4 kilos at £80.50 each.

Top rate of 327p per kilo for 24 kilos at £78.50 each and for 24.5 kilos at £80 each.

All good quality heavies from 315p to 326p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 325p to 362p per kilo for 21 kilos at £76 each for a Comber farmer.

Store trade was noticeably firmer with strong stores selling to 385p per kilo for 18.2 kilos at £70 each and 19.9 kilo lambs sold at £76 each.

Light stores sold from 380p to 420p per kilo for 11.9 kilos at £50 each followed by 14.8 kilos at £60 and 405p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £81 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Whitecross farmer: 24k, £78.50, 327p; Middletown farmer: 24.5k, £80, 327p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.2k, £79, 327p; Armagh farmer: 24.2k, £78.80, 326p; Moy farmer: 24k, £78, 325p; Scarva farmer: 25.5k, £82.50, 324p; Scarva farmer: 25.7k, £83, 323p; Markethill farmer: 24.5k, £79, 322p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Comber farmer: 21k, £76, 362p; Foley farmer: 20k, £72, 360p; Cullyhanna farmer: 21k, £74.50; Ballynagalliagh farmer: Richhill farmer: 20.4k, £71, 348p; Glenanne farmer: 22k, £76, 346p; Richhill farmer: 23.2k, £80, 345p.

STRONGER STORES

Foley farmer: 18.2k, £70, 385p; Loughgilly farmer: 18.5k, £71, 384p; Kilcoo farmer: 19.9k, £76, 382p; Cullyhanna farmer: 18.5k, £70.50, 381p; Galbally farmer: 19k, £72, 379p; Kilkeel farmer: 17.7k, £67, 379p; Moy farmer: 18.3k, £69, 377p,

LIGHT STORES

Keady farmer: 11.9k, £50, 420p; Loughgilly farmer: 14.8k, £60, 405p; Keady farmer: 17.3k, £70, 405p; Draperstown farmer: 15.4k, £62, 403p; Galbally farmer: 17k, £68, 400p; Galbally: 16.3k, £64.50, 396p.