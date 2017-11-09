Heavy lambs sold to a top price of £91 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1,400 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 8th November sold in a noticeably firmer trade for fat lambs stores and cull ewes.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £91 each paid for 27 kilos with several pens from £81 to £87 each.

Top rate of 356p per kilo was paid for 24.2 kilos at £86.20 each from a Dromara farmer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 345p to 361p per kilo for 23.7 kilos at £85.50 each from a Ballynahinch farmer. A Loughgall farmer also received 361p for 20.2 kilos at £73 each.

Store lamb trade was noticeably firmer. Light stores sold to 426p per kilo for 20 lambs weighing 14.9 kilos at £63.50 each. Stronger pens sold to 401p per kilo for 18.2kilos at £73. All good quality stores sold from 370p to 399p per kilo.

Cull ewe trade was firmer to a top of £85. All good ewes sold from £70 to £83 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Dromara farmer: 24.2k, £86.20, 356p; Markethill farmer: 24.1k, £81.50, 338p; Kilkeel farmer: 27k, £91, 337p; Kilkeel farmer: 24.1k, £81, 336p; Middletown farmer: 24.4k, £82, 336p; Tullyvallen farmer: 24.3k, £81, 333p; Scarva farmer: 24.8k, £82.50, 333p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Loughgall farmer: 20.2k, £73, 361p; Dromara farmer: 23.7k, £85.50, 361p; Banbridge farmer: 20.7k, £74.50, 360p; Loughgall farmer: 20.6k, £74, 359p; Ballyward farmer: 20.9k, £74.80, 358p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.4k, £73, 358p; Newry farmer: 20.3k, £72.50, 357p; Newry farmer: 21k, £74.80, 356p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21.5k, £76.50, 356p; Keady farmer: 23.5k, £83, 353p.

STORES

Armagh farmer: 14.9k, £63.50, 426p; Dungannon farmer: 13.5k, £55.50, 411p; Crossmaglen farmer: 18.2k, £73, 401p; Ballygawley farmer: 16.3k, £65, 399p; Kilkeel farmer: 14k, £55.50, 396p; Castlewellan farmer: 17.7k, £70, 395p; Moy farmer: 17k, £67, 394p; Benburb farmer: 17.7k, £69.50, 393p.