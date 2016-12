Heavy lambs sold up to £87 each at Markethill

An entry of 700 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 21st December sold in a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold up to £87 each with most pens from £80 to £85 each. Top rate for heavies sold at 340p per kilo for 25 kilos at £85 each.

Middleweight lambs sold to 367p per kilo for 39 lambs weighing 21.1kilos at £77.50 each. All good quality middleweights sold from 340p to 358p per kilo.

Light store lambs sold to 369p per kilo for 15.7 kilos at £58 each. Stronger stores sold at 359p for 19.2 kilos at £69 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold to £79 each. Main demand from £55 to £77 each.

An entry of in-lamb ewes sold to a top of £205 each for 10 ewes followed by £185 each for 10 ewes. Ewes and lambs sold to £225 for doubles. Singles to £150 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Poyntzpass farmer: 25k, £85, 340p: Whitecross farmer: 24k, £81.50, 340p: Whitecross farmer: 24.5k, £83, 339p: Markethill farmer: 24k, £81, 338p: Kilmore farmer: 25.6k, £84.80, 331p: Whitecross farmer: 24.7k, £80, 324p: Keady farmer: 26k, £84, 323p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Loughbrickland farmer: 21.1k, £77.50, 367p: Loughbrickland farmer: 21.8k, £78, 358p: Ballydown farmer: 22k, £78, 355p: Richhill farmer: 21.4k, £75, 350p: Loughbrickland farmer: 22k, £77, 350p; Keady farmer: 23k, £80, 348p: Banbridge farmer: 22k, £76, 345p.

STORE LAMBS: Drumlough farmer: 15.7k, £58, 369p: Portadown farmer: 15k, £55, 367p: Drumlough farmer: 19.2k, £69, 359p: Drumlough farmer: 19.9k, £70.50, 354p: Keady farmer: 19k, £67, 353p: Gawleysgate farmer: 15.9k, £56, 352p: Birches farmer: 19.6k, £69, 352p.