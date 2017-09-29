Heavy lots sell to up to £1,510 at Enniskillen Mart

Good entries reported in all six rings at Thursday’s sale at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 215 to 264ppk for a Limousin 360kg at £950.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 256ppk for a Charolais 432kg at £1,105.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 233ppk for an Charolais 552kg at £1,285 and selling up to £1,510 per head.

BULLOCKS

Lisbellaw producer Limousin 360kg at £950.20, Coa producer Charolais 390kg at £1,010, Dugannon producer Charolais 432kg at £1,105, Macken producer Charolais 398kg at £1,005, Charolais 478kg at £1,185, Limousin 510kg at £1,150, Charolais 500kg at £1,110, Strabane producer Charolais 364kg at £920, Derrylin Charolais 416kg at £1,050, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 382kg at £955, Charolais 552kg at £1,285, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 542kg at £1,230, Trillick producer Charolais 506kg at £1,125.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £900 paid for a 338kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £1,010 for a 390kg Simmental.

Ruling prices:

Enniskillen producer 390kg Simmental heifer at £1,010, 281kg Charolais steer at £800, 313kg Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer at £740, 336kg Charolais steer at £830, 330kg Limousin bull at £820, Derrylin producer 252kg Limousin heifer at £570, 244kg Limousin heifer at £580, 209kg Limousin bull at £625, 239kg Limousin heifer at £610, Belcoo producer 289kg Charolais bull at £800, 299kg Charolais bull at £805, 298kg Charolais heifer at £725, 205kg Charolais bull at £640, Belleek producer 379g Charolais steer at £895, 273kg Charolais heifer at £685, 200kg Charolais bull at £610, 314kg Limousin bull at £695, 248kg Limousin bull at £630, Springfield producer 315kg Charolais bull at £835, 302kg Charolais heifer at £720, 320kg Charolais steer at £890, 266kg Charolais steer at £800, Garrison producer 342kg Charolais heifer at £755, 266kg Charolais steer Charolais 720, 370kg Charolais heifer Charolais 785, 261kg Charolais steer at £700, Ederney producer 214kg Charolais bull at £600, 239kg Charolais bull at £685, 278kg Charolais bull at £745, 354kg Charolais bull at £865, 328kg Charolais heifer at £750, Irvinestown producer 248kg Charolais heifer at £590, 248kg Charolais heifer at £590, 197kg Charolais bull at £535, 185kg Charolais heifer at £540, 251kg Charolais heifer at £550, Tempo producer 277kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £570, 272kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £635, 252kg Limousin heifer at £540, 251kg Limousin bull at £664, Derrygonnelly producer 383kg Limousin steer at £875, 252 Charolais bull at £655, 228kg Charolais heifer at £635, 212kg Charolais bull at £595.

CALVES 3 MONTHS

Letterbreen producer Limousin heifer at £490, Kinawley producer Limousin bull at £465, Limousin bull at £485, Springfield producer Limousin heifer at £470, Belleek producer Charolais heifer at £450, Lisnaskea producer Simmental bull at £425.

CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £350, Lisnaskea producer Simmental heifer at £335, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £315, Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Belgian Blue bull at £290, Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £270, Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £100.

SUCKLER COWS

Kesh producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,450, Simmental cow with bull at £1,330, Limousin cow with heifer at £1200, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,120, springing Belgian Blue cow at £1,090, Lack producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,340, Omagh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,230, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,090.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 218ppk paid for a 510kg at £1,100 an a top price of at £1,275, while lght weights sold readly from 188-231ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £885.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 520kg at £1,120, Charolais 520kg at £1,120, Charolais 530kg Charolais at £1,135, Charolais 520k at £1,105, Charolais 510kg at £1,090, Letterbreen producer Charolais 520kg at £1,105, Trillick producer Charolais 520kg at £1,080, Charolais 480kg at £1,075, Charolais 480kg at £1,035, Florencecourt producer Charolais 400kg at £890, Charolais 380kg at £880.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold from 174ppk 724kg Charolais at £1,260, feeding cows to 177ppk 604kg Limousin at £1,070, Friesian cows to 109ppk 748kg at £820.

Kesh producer 706kg Aberdeen Angus at £895, 690kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,060, Lisbellaw producer 752kg Charolais at £1,240, 606kg Limousin at £860, Enniskillen producer 724kg Charolais at £1,260, 686kg Charolais at £940, Kinawley producer 650kg Charolais at £1,000, Florencecourt producer 776kg Charolais at £1,240, Leggs producer 774kg Charolais at £1,280, Macken producer 620kg Limousin at £815, 654kg Simmental at £1,060, 648kg Limousin at £935, Derrygonlley producer 1,040kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1,350, Ballmallard producer 748kg Friesian at £820, 636kg Friesian at £675, Derrylin producer 956kg bull at £1,170.