Heavy lots sell to up to £1,620 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Over 1,000 cattle on offer this week at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart with all sale rings packed with buyers.

Lightweights sold from 210 to 259ppk for a Charolais 338kg at £875.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 261ppk for a Charolais 438kg at £1,145.

Heavy lots sold from 200 to 232ppk for an Aberdeen Angus 548kg at £1,270 and selling up to at £1,620 per head.

BULLOCKS: Fivemiletown producer Charolais 438kg at £1,145, Charolais 500kg at £1,150, Newtowbutler producer Charolais 406kg at £1,055, Charolais 414kg at £1,070, Charolais 420kg at £1,050, Tempo producer Charolais 338kg at £875, Coa producer Limousin 390kg at £960, Kinawley producer Charolais 386kg at £925, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus 548kg at £1,270, Aberdeen Angus 506kg at £1,140, Aberdeen Angus 514kg at £1,135, Aberdeen Angus 518kg at £1,140, Omagh producer Limousin 500kg at £1,155, Limousin 556kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,040 paid for a 466kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £560 to £930 for a 440kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Rosslea producer 328kg Limousin bull at £860, 366 Charolais bull at £870, 292kg Charolais heifer at £705, 322kg Charolais heifer at £740, Derrygonnelly producer 318kg Charolais heifer at £700, 276kg Charolais heifer at £705, 280kg at £685, 235kg Charolais bull at £635, 267kg Charolais bull at £800, Ederney producer 335kg Charolais steer at £890, 263kg Charolais steer at £570, Enniskillen producer 241kg Charolais heifer at £610, 322kg Simmental bull at £725, 244kg Charolais bull at £725, 261kg Charolais bull at £755, Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin heifer at £800, 400kg Limousin heifer at £800, 352kg Charolais heifer at £790, 388kg Charolais heifer at £870, Irvinestown producer 244kg Charolais bull at £725, 210kg Charolais heifer at £585, 238kg Charolais bull at £665, Fintona producer 220kg Charolais for at £565, 242kg Charolais bull at £710, 235kg Charolais bull at £700, Fivemiletown producer 335kg Charolais bull at £740, 357kg Limousin heifer at £730, 320g Charolais heifer at £720, 278kg Charolais steer at £785, Florencecourt producer 404kg Charolais steer at £985, 425kg Charolais steer at £865, 357kg Charolais steer at £850, 371kg Charolais steer at £880, 440kg Charolais steer at £1,000, Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais heifer at £755, 225kg Charolais bull at £635, 242kg Charolais heifer at £640, Derrylin producer 264kg Limousin heifer at £640, 267kg Limousin heifer at £680, 270kg Limousin heifer at £680, 354kg Charolais heifer at £745, 329kg Charolais heifer at £755.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Rosslea producer Limousin bull at £615, Limousin bull at £580, Limousin bull at £570, Irvinestown producer Simmental heifer at £500, Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £465, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £450, Limousin bull at £450, Omagh producer Simmental bull at £455.

CALVES: Tattymore producer Belgian Blue bull at £355, Belgian Blue heifer at £265, Boho producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Kinawley producer Hereford bull at £315, Omagh producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £300, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Maguiresbridge producer Friesian bull at £105, Letterbreen producer Friesian bull at £98.

SUCKLER COWS: Castlederg producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,660, Derrygonnelly producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,590, Clogher producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,540, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,450, Maguirsbridge producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,530, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,390, Lurgan producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,490, Simmental with heifer at £1,450, Omagh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,420, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,400, Tempo producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,380, Garvary producer Limousin bull at £1,350.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 219ppk paid for a 590kg at £1,290, while medium from 182-236ppk paid for Charolais 475kg at £1,120, while light weights sold from 192-238ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £975.

Brokeborough producer Charolais 590kg at £1,290, Charolais 560kg at £1,215, Rosslea producer Charolais 580kg at £1,240, Letterbreen producer Charolais 590kg at £1,200, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 560kg at £1,090, Charolais 510kg at £1,095, Crumlin producer Charolais 500kg at £1,100, Charolais 480kg at £1,035, Charolais 400kg at £925, Charolais 380kg at £870.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold from 199pk paid for a 670kg Charolais at £1,335, a top price of at £1,600, feeding cow from 210-198ppk paid for a 576kg Charolais at £1,140, Friesian cow paid from 90-56ppk for a 522kg Charolais at £815.

Springfield producer Charolais 880kg at £1,600, Charolais 670kg at £1,335, Belleek producer Charolais 576kg at £1,140, Charolais 800kg bull at £1,370, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 612kg at £930, Culkey producer Charolais 704kg at £1,070, Belleek producer Charolais 610kg at £920, Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1,045, Garrison producer Charolais 600kg at £1,060.