Heifer and bull calf sell to £1,170 at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger turnout this week at Lisnaskea Mart sold to a good steady demand for all classes of stock and many more could be sold to an increasing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS: Magheraveely producer 500kg Saler to £985. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £870, 490kg Charolais to £835, 440kg Charolais to £800 and 410kg Limousin to £750. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £870, 430kg Limousin to £805, 410kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £800, 470kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £790, 400kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £785, 380kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £780, 400kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £750, 430kg Belgian Blue to £675 and 340kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £550.

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer heifer and bull calf to £1,170 and 2012 cow and bull calf to £1,160.

Fat cows sold to £139.50 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin for a Rosslea producer.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 380kg Charolais to £800. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £800. Letterbreen producer 370kg Charolais to £755 and 320kg Simmental to £755. Bellanaleck producer 370kg Charolais to £750 and 350kg Charolais to £650. Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £745, 320kg Limousin to £720, 300kg Limousin to £625, 300kg Limousin to £605, 200kg Limousin to £465, 210kg Limousin to £450 and 250kg Limousin to £400. Maguiresbridge producer 350kg Limousin to £700 and 350kg Charolais to £685. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Charolais to £625 and 290kg Limousin to £595. Aghalane producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £620, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £535, 200kg Limousin to £485, 220kg Limousin to £465 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £615, 360kg Charolais to £610 and 340kg Charolais to £525. Aghalane producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £540.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Magheraveely producer 390kg Simmental to £980 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. Bellanaleck producer 410kg Charolais to £885 and 380kg Limousin to £835. Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Charolais to £860 and 390kg Charolais to £860. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £850, 300kg Charolais to £700 and 250kg Limousin to £590. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £820, 380kg Charolais to £710, 300kg Simmental to £675, 310kg Simmental to £665 and 310kg Simmental to £640. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £755 and 300kg Limousin to £765. Aghalane producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £725, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £660, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 230kg Charolais to £470. Aghalane producer 320kg Limousin to £690 twice. Derrylin producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £385.