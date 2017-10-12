Heifer prices peak at £1,210 for 645kg at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of stock saw a top price paid of £1,465, 750kg for a Belgian Blue steer (195.00).

Heifer prices peaked at £1,210, 645kg Limousin (188.00); dropped calves sold to £350 Hereford heifer while bull calves sold to £320 Hereford; weanlings sold to £920, 315kg Limousin steer (294.00), while weanling heifers sold top £970, 420kg Charolais (230.00).

STEERS (130)

Steer prices peaked at £1,465, 750kg Belgian Blue (195.00) presented by D Coulter. A Hobson £1,425, 680kg Charolais (210.00), £1,345, 665kg Limousin (202.00), £1,320, 655kg Charolais (202.00), £1,300, 635kg Limousin (205.00); A Bowden £1,315, 645kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (204.00); P McElhone £1,060, 475kg Limousin (223.00), £1,000, 460kg Limousin (217.00); B J McGahan £1,000, 460kg Limousin (217.00); T Magowan £980, 445kg Charolais (220.00), £800, 330kg Charolais (242.00); J McStay £840, 370kg Limousin (227.00); P Mullan £725, 345kg Charolais (210.00), £580, 270kg Charolais (215.00).

HEIFERS (65)

Heifers sold to £1,210, 645kg Limousin (188.00) presented by V Donnelly; J Hobson £1,100, 530kg Charolais (208.00), £980, 480kg Charolais (204.00); G Litter £990, 460kg Charolais (215.00), £920, 450kg Charolais (204.00), £900, 445kg Charolais (202.00), £860, 415kg Charolais (207.00); B Hutton £940, 435kg Charolais (216.00), £930, 460kg Limousin (202.00), £900, 435kg Charolais (207.00), £900, 405kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (222.00), £810, 395kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (205.00), £800, 360kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (222.00); Mountview Farms £820, 410kg Charolais (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES (105)

Dropped calves trade saw bull calves sell to £320 Hereford bull presented by W Smith, £300 x 2 Hereford bulls; I Swaile £300 x 2 Herefor bulls, £295 Hereford bull, £290 Herefor bull, £275 Hereford bull; T Stockdale £290 Belgian Blue bull; J Nicholl £280 Fleckvieh bull; C Dickson £260 Blonde D’Aquitaine bull, £235 Fleckvieh bull; A Morrow £225 Belgian Blue bull, £215 Belgian Blue bull; I Marshall £200 Hereford bull; J Ewing £200 Limousin bull; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £350 Hereford presented by W Smith; T Watson £330 Hereford heifer, £280 Hereford heifer; K McGuigan £300 Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer; J Nicholl £295 Belgian Blue heifer; I Marshall £245 Hereford heifer; I Swaile £235 Hereford heifer; A Morrow £215 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (115)

Weanling prices remain steady with male calves selling to £920, 315kg Limousin (293.00) presented by R Simpson; K Fox £910, 310kg Charolsid (292.00); R Lester £870, 355kg Limousin (245.00); N Cochrane £870, 355kg Limousin (273.00); T McCarroll £765, 320kg Limousin (236.00); S Watters £755, 305kg Limousin (247.00), £750, 310kg Limousin (242.00); V Anderson £735, 305kg Charolais (242.00), £720 x 2 285kg Charolais, £700, 250kg Charolais (277.00), £640 x 2 210kg Charolais (305.00), £580, 205kg Charolais (278.00); S Bell £730, 295kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (245.00); M and E McRory £720, 315kg Limousin (229.00); P Hamill £720, 300kg Charolais (240.00); E Wallace £660, 275kg Limousin (240.00); meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £970, 420kg Charolais (230.00) presented by a Loughgall farmer, £830, 380kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (217.00), £750, 340kg Limousin (222.00); C Quinn £825, 280kg Limousin (293.00); W Stafford £765, 360kg Limousin (213.00); K Fox £730, 325kg Charolais (225.00); W McCavish £700, 320kg Limousin (220.00), £680, 265kg Limousin (254.00); E Wallace £600, 250kg Limousin (237.00).