Heifer sells to £1,410 for 655kg at Dungannon Mart

There was a larger entry of stock on offer at Dungannon Mart this week.

Prices continued to hold firm. The heifer section saw the top price of the day for a 655kg Char £1,410, 215p per kg.

Steer prices topped at £1,360, 700kg Daq (195.00); dropped calves sold to £345 Daq bull and heifer calves to £330 Lim; suckled cow and calves sold to £1,370 Char cow and Char bull calf at foot; weanlings continue to sell sharply to peak at 325p per kg for a 275kg Lim steer at £890, while weanling heifers sold to £820, 395kg Daq (208.00).

STEERS (110): Very few first choice steers on offer saw a top price paid of £1,360, 700kg Daq (195.00) presented by J Brannigan; a Dungannon farmer £1,330, 630kg Lim (211.00); R Junk £1,265, 585kg Lim (216.00), £1,220, 570kg Lim (215.00), £1,150, 515kg Char (223.00), £1,140, 540kg Char (211.00); T Brown £1,200, 585kg Lim (205.00), £1,175, 565kg Sim (208.00); J Hamill £1,145, 550kg Char (208.00), £1,130, 510kg Char (222.00), £1,095, 520kg Char (211.00); B Campbell £1,145, 530kg Sim (216.00), £1,140, 495kg Lim (230.00), £1,110, 500kg Char (222.00), £1,045, 445kg Char (235.00); M Daly £1,140, 530kg Sim (215.00), £1,095, 510kg Char (215.00), £1,090, 500kg Char (218.00), £1,015, 465kg Her (218.00), £1,010, 465kg Char (217.00), £975, 445kg Lim (219.00); J Mallon £1,090, 500kg Char (218.00), £1,080, 500kg Char (216.00), £990, 445kg Char (223.00), £980, 445kg Lim (220.00), £925, 430kg Char (215.00), £910, 420kg Lim (217.00), £900, 395kg Char (228.00); J Hogg £880, 385kg Lim (229.00), £865, 345kg Char (251.00), £855, 385kg Lim (222.00), £840, 350kg Lim (240.00), £820, 285kg Lim (288.00); Riverview Farms £880, 315kg Char (279.00), £860, 345kg Lim (249.00), £790, 310kg Lim (255.00).

HEIFERS (85): Heifer trade peaked at £1,410, 655kg Char (215.00) presented by a Dungannon farmer, £1,345, 620kg Char (217.00); J Daly £1,160, 555kg Char (209.00), £990, 480kg Char (206.00), £830, 415kg Char (200.00); J Hamill £1,075, 505kg Char (213.00), £990, 495kg Char (200.00); G Boden £1,070, 485kg Lim (221.00), £1,060, 530kg Lim (200.00); M Rowe £1,035, 500kg Lim (207.00), £985, 475kg Lim (207.00); E Watt £1,015, 500kg Char (203.00), £990, 470kg Char (211.00), £980, 490kg Char (200.00); D Parr £915, 445kg Lim (206.00); P McQuaid £880, 390kg Char (226.00), £835, 390kg Char (215.00), £835, 395kg Char (211.00), £750, 340kg Char (221.00), £740, 355kg Char (208.00); J Stewart £870, 410kg BB (212.00); A Hobson £815, 405kg Char (202.00); D Farrell £750, 375kg Char (200.00); fat cows sold to £725, 555kg AA (131.00) presented by D Hughes; I Duff £610, 475kg Lim (128.00).

DROPPED CALVES (110): Dropped calf prices peaked at £345 Daq bull presented by S Johnston, £255 Daq bull; Donmac Farms £335 BB bull, £320 BB bull, £300 BB bull, £230 BB bull; B O’Neill £325 Her bull, £250 Lim bull; G McMaster £300 Sim bull, £275 BB bull; D Hogg £270 Her bull; K McKenna £260 Her bull, £225 Her bull; T Stockdale £255 Lim bull, £230 Lim bull; Crewehill Farms £250 AA bull; S McAllister £235 Her bull; P Robinson £230 Sim bull; R Jones £200 Her bull; E McVeigh £200 Her bull; heifer calves sold to £330 x 2 Lim heifers presented by J Stewart; W Allen £300 BB heifer; H Quinn £290 BB heifer; S McAllister £280 Her heifer, £200 Her heifer; S Johnston £265 Daq heifer, £240 Daq heifer, £215 Daq heifer.

WEANLINGS (130)3: A good entry of weanling saw several lots sell over the £3 per kg mark and to a top price of £995, 520kg AA (191.00) presented by R Davis; S Carberry £910, 320kg Lim (285.00), £905, 335kg Sim (268.00), £895, 310kg Lim (290.00), £870, 295kg Lim (296.00), £700 x 2 290kg Lims (242.00), £690, 280kg Lim (248.00); A Hughes £900, 350kg Char (256.00), £855, 270kg Char (314.00), £810, 260kg Char (310.00), £700, 235kg Char (300.00); D Barker £900, 380kg BB (235.00), £835, 335kg Lim (248.00), £825, 325kg Lim (255.00); G McPhilips £890, 390kg Char (226.00); D Mahon £890, 275kg Lim (324.00), £650, 235kg Lim (277.00); I Trainor £825, 320kg Sim (256.00); G Allen £785, 320kg Char (246.00), £770, 310kg Char (248.00); C Rafferty £745, 325kg Lim (228.00), £695, 295kg Lim (235.00), £655, 245kg Lim (268.00); P Devlin £630, 245kg Char (257.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £820, 395kg Daq (208.00) presented by J Shaw; D Barker £790, 355kg Lim (222.00); R J Dickson £725, 290kg Char (250.00), £700, 285kg Char (245.00), £610, 260kg Char (232.00), £560, 230kg Lim (245.00); C Rafferty £690, 315kg Lim (218.00), £655, 290kg Lim (227.00), £600, 280kg Lim (215.00), £585, 250kg Lim (235.00), £580, 235kg Lim (248.00); A Hughes £660, 245kg Char (265.00); W Abraham £645, 270kg Char (238.00).