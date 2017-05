Heifers peak at £1,120 for 540kg at Dungannon Mart

More stock needed to meet demand at Dungannon Mart with steers selling to £1,440, 680kg Char (212.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,120, 540kg Lim (207.00); fat cows topped at £955, 740kg Her (130.00); dropped calves cleared to £345 Her bull, while heifer calves sold to £280 Char; suckled cows sold to £1,260 Lim heifer springing; weanling prices topped at £985, 344kg Lim Steer (286.00), while weanling heifers sold to £900, 320kg Char (280.00).

STEERS (75): Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,440, 680kg Char (212.00) presented by P Hurson £1,365, 670kg Char (204.00), £1,360, 665kg Char (205.00); E James £1,370, 630kg Char (218.00), £1,240, 540kg Char (230.00), £1,230, 565kg Char (218.00), £1,220, 550kg Char (222.00); R Atkinson £1,200, 545kg Lim (220.00); B Meneely £1,190, 545kg Char (218.00); R McAllister £1,100, 515kg Lim (214.00), £850, 330kg Lim (258.00); D and P Greenaway £1,075, 495kg Char (217.00), £990, 450kg Char (220.00); D and R Moffett £1,055, 500kg Lim (211.00), £1,050, 490kg Lim (214.00), £960, 450kg Lim (214.00); J McElroy £1,025, 480kg Sim (214.00), £975, 395kg Sim (247.00), £920, 390kg Sim (236.00); J Hogg £1,015, 340kg Char (299.00), £1,010, 375kg Lim (270.00), £970, 390kg Lim (249.00), £970, 360kg Char (270.00), £895, 320kg Lim (280.00), £760, 315kg Sim (242.00); M and E McCrory £1,005, 455kg AA (221.00), £825, 320kg Lim (258.00), £790, 300kg Lim (264.00), £670, 275kg Lim (244.00); B Meenagh £900, 340kg Lim (265.00), £860, 290kg Lim (297.00), £770, 300kg Sim (257.00), £760, 300kg Char (253.00), £740, 250kg Lim (295.00); I McKee £870, 400kg Lim (218.00).

HEIFERS (66): A very sharp trade for all classes of heifers sold to £1,120 540kg Lim (207.00) presented by M and C Blair, £1,100, 520kg Lim (212.00); M Daly £1,090, 485kg Lim (225.00), £1,055, 500kg Lim (211.00); L Cotter £1,030, 460kg Char (224.00); P Nicholson £1,020, 500kg AA (204.00), £1,000, 490kg Char (204.00), £990, 495kg AA (200.00), £900, 420kg Char (214.00), £885, 425kg Char (208.00), £875, 420kg Lim (208.00); C Bloomer £980, 430kg Daq (228.00), £950, 445kg Sim (214.00); S O’Neill £965, 460kg Char (210.00), £950, 440kg Char (216.00); W J Watt £955, 460kg Lim (208.00); N Badger £940, 460kg BB (204.00); D and R Moffett £900, 430kg Lim (209.00), £845, 415kg Lim (204.00); I Irwin £890, 395kg Lim (225.00); E Watt £850, 405kg Sim (210.00), £840, 420kg Lim (200.00); I McKee £790, 380kg Lim (208.00); R McAllister £780, 390kg BB (200.00); R Emerson £750, 375kg Sim (200.00); an Omagh farmer £670, 290kg Char (231.00), £670, 280kg Char (239.00), £670, 280kg Sim (239.00), £610, 305kg Char (200.00); F Tiffney £630, 305kg Char (207.00), £605, 250kg Lim (242.00).

DROPPED CALVES (90): Dropped calves peaked at £345 Her bull presented by V McReynolds, £230 Her bull; S Hessin £340 Char bull; J Quinn and Sons £325 Lim bull, £285 Lim bull, £230 Lim bull; K McGuigan £320 AA bull; T Lester £285 Lim bull, £200 Lim bull; J Ewing £285 Lim bull, £255 Lim bull; D McGahan £285 Lim bull, £240 Lim bull; J Stewart £280 AA bull; W Allen £270 Sim bull; J Hunter £260 BB bull, £235 BB bull; W Smith £255 Her bull, £245 Her bull, £215 Her bull; P McElvogue £250 Her bull; J Vance £240 BB bull; C McDonald £240 AA bull; F McGarvey £230 AA bull; heifer calves sold to £280 Char presented by F Oliver, £245 x 2 Char heifers; J Quinn and Sons £265 Lim heifer, £245 Lim heifer; J Ewing £265 Lim heifer, £230 Lim heifer; L Morton £255 Sim heifer; D McGahan £255 Lim heifer; C McDonald £250 x 3 AA heifers, £240 AA heifer, £230 x 2 AA heifers; I Marshall £245 Her heifer, £215 x 2 Her heifers, £200 x 2 Her heifers; J Vance £240 BB heifer; S Hessin £230 BB heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1,260 Lim heifer springing presented by J Hobson, £1205 Char heifer springing; cows and calves sold to £1,140 Gal cow and Lim bull calf at foot presented by N Davidson.

WEANLINGS (90): Weanling prices continue to hold firm to peak at £985, 345kg Char steer (286.00) presented by S Gilmour, £925, 345kg Lim (267.00), £820 x 2 330kg Lims (247.00), £820, 288kg Lim (285.00), £685, 260kg Lim (262.00); D Quinn £970, 405kg Lim (240.00), £930, 400kg Char (233.00); J Mullin £960, 350kg Char (273.00), £890, 365kg Char (245.00), £785, 325kg Char (243.00); S Cassidy £940, 400kg Lim (235.00); J McMullan £885, 345kg Char (257.00), £830, 365kg Char (227.00), £800, 330kg Char (243.00); B Holland £735, 360kg AA (232.00); S McCrory £835, 340kg Char (244.00), £760, 280kg Lim (269.00), £755, 318kg Lim (240.00); C Mackle £825, 305kg Lim (271.00), £800, 335kg Lim (237.00), £765, 245kg Lim (309.00); G Cheevers £805, 315kg Lim (255.00); S Davidson £785, 295kg Sal (265.00); M McGee £775, 280kg Lim (274.00); J McCann £765, 325kg Char (235.00), £735, 290kg Char (246.00); weanling heifers sold to £900, 320kg Char (280.00) presented by M McGee; J Mullin £885, 390kg Char (227.00), £850, 375kg Char (226.00), £750, 330kg Char (227.00), £660, 290kg Char (227.00); C McDonald £785, 360kg Char (219.00); J McElroy £720, 330kg Sim (216.00); S McCrory £710, 270kg Char (261.00), £685, 295kg Lim (230.00), £670, 285kg Char (235.00); G Cheevers £710, 320kg Lim (222.00) S Gilmour £700, 250kg Lim (280.00); J McCann £645, 285kg Char (227.00), £590, 275kg Char (215.00).