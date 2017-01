Heifers peak at £1160 for 585kg at Dungannon Mart

A larger entry of stock saw prices continue to hold with steers selling to £1305 700kg Char (187.00).

Heifers peaked at £1160, 585kg Char (198.00); dropped calves cleared to £405 Fkv bull and heifer calves to £300 Her heifer; weanlings topped at £1020, 425kg Lim steer (240.00), while weanlings heifers sold to £905 400kg Sim (226.00).

STEERS: Steer trade remains strong to peak at £1305, 700kg Char (186.00) presented by R Junk; J and M Greenaway £1140, 575kg Char (198.00); A Bowden £1130, 560kg Daq (202.00), £1130, 560kg Daq (202.00), £1100, 540kg Daq (204.00), £1095, 540kg Daq (203.00), £1040, 465kg Daq (224.00), £950, 465kg Her (204.00), £905, 450kg Lim (201.00); D McKinstry £1065, 515kg Lim (207.00), £1020, 500kg Lim (204.00), £955, 460kg Lim (208.00); G McMaster £1040, 485kg Char (214.00), £1035, 490kg Char (212.00); T Montgomery £1015, 455kg Char (223.00); A Parr £970, 490kg AA (198.00); Riverview Farms £900, 410kg Lim (220.00), £850, 370kg Lim (230.00), £830, 330kg Char (252.00), £820, 350kg Char (234.00), £750, 335kg Char (224.00), £690, 312kg Sim (221.00); L McCloskey £760, 335kg Sim (227.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices peaked at £1160, 585kg Char (198.00) presented by G McMaster, £1110, 560kg Char (198.00), £1070, 505kg Char (212.00), £1050, 570kg Char (184.00), £1015, 510kg Char (199.00), £975, 520kg Char (188.00); J Bell £1055, 525kg Lim (201.00), £1000, 510kg Lim (196.00), £950, 495kg Lim (192.00); J Barr £1025, 530kg Char (194.00), £1000, 495kg Char (202.00), £940, 485kg Char (194.00), £890, 450kg Char (198.00), £850, 430kg Char (198.00); A Parr £1020, 480kg BB (213.00); I Trainor £1020, 480kg Sim (213.00), £985, 495kg Sim (199.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves sold sharply to peak at £405 x 2 Fkv bulls presented by I Hamilton, £385 Fkv bull, £380 Fkv bull, £370 x 2 Fkv bulls, £370 BB bull, £350 x 2 Fkv bulls, £315 Sh bull; S Patterson £400 Lim bull, £400 AA bull, £400 BB bull, £385 Lim bull, £380 Lim bull, £370 Her bull, £365 AA bull, £340 Lim bull; W Smith £325 Her bull; T Hamilton £315 Sh bull; J G Faulkner £265 AA bull; J Nicholl £228 Fkv bull; W Gourley £225 Her bull; heifer calves sold to £300 Her heifer; J and G Faulkner £235 BB heifer, £225 AA heifer, £215 x 2 BB heifers, £200 AA heifer; G McMaster £185 Lim heifer.

WEANLINGS: Weanlings of all classes continue to sell sharply with a top price paid of £1020 for 425kg Lim steer (240.00) presented by P McElhone, £950, 435kg Lim (218.00), £900, 405kg Lim (222.00); S O’Neill £945, 400kg Char (236.00), £725, 325kg Lim (223.00); E Hagan £920, 415kg Char (222.00); B McCann £915, 370kg Char (247.00), £890, 375kg Char (237.00), £840, 300kg Char (280.00), £765, 260kg Char (294.00), £750, 285kg Char (263.00), £705, 265kg Char (266.00), £695, 300kg Char (232.00); S Allen £800, 330kg Lim (242.00), £770, 345kg Lim (223.00); B Gillen £755, 310kg Char (244.00); A Bowden £740, 305kg Daq (243.00); R Quinn £735, 315kg Char (233.00), £730, 320kg Char (228.00); D Mahon £700, 275kg Lim (255.00), £630, 255kg Lim (247.00); I Trainor £680, 245kg Lim (278.00); weanling heifers sold to £905, 400kg Sim (226.00) presented by H Sinnamon, £480, 200kg Lim (240.00); S Allen £710, 345kg Lim (206.00); E Hagan £635, 300kg Char (210.00), £615, 300kg Char (205.00); P Rafferty £590, 295kg Lim (200.00).