Heifers sell to £1,140 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had a larger show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, July 3rd which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,140 was paid for heifers and £1,000 for bullocks.

Heifers selling £1,140 for 614kg (£1.86 per kg), £830 for 382kg (£2.17 per kg), £810 for 324kg (£2.50 per kg), £610 for 236kg (£2.58 per kg) and £800 for 310kg (£2.58 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,000 for 536kg (£1.87 per kg), £740 for 360kg (£2.06 per kg) and £680 for 320kg (£2.13 per kg).

Cows sold to £960.

More quality stock is needed to meet demand.

Please note no there will no cattle sale next Monday (July 10th). Sales resume Monday, July 17th 2017 at 11.00am.

Heifers: Swatragh producer 614kg, £1,140 (Charolais); 472kg, £935 (Simmental); 428kg, £905 (Limousin); Castledawson producer 322kg, £350 (Friesian); Cookstown producer 360kg, £725 (Aberdeen Angus); 370kg, £760 (Aberdeen Angus); 348kg, £730 (Aberdeen Angus); Coleraine producer 324kg, £810 (Charolais); Garvagh producer 310kg, £800 (Charolais); Kesh producer 312kg, £675 (Limousin); 310kg, £590 (Limousin); 248kg, £570 (Limousin); 236kg, £610 (Limousin); 286kg, £530 (Simmental); 298kg, £450 (Shorthorn Beef); 294kg, £540 (Fleckvieh); 346kg, £700 (Limousin); 324kg, £570 (Limousin); 304kg, £610 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 382kg, £830 (Limousin); 344kg, £670 (Limousin); 326kg, £655(Limousin); 374kg, £725(Limousin).

Bullocks: Swatragh producer 536kg, £1,000 (Limousin); 360kg, £740 (Limousin); 404kg, £805 (Limousin); Castledawson producer 350kg, £540 (Limousin); Maghera producer 554kg, £885 (Hereford);450kg, £900 (Hereford); Kilrea producer 380kg, £660 (Hereford); Coleraine producer 320kg, £680 (Charolais); Magherafelt producer 398kg, £700 (Simmental); 436kg, £765 (Belgian Blue).

Sheep: Another good show of 800 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, July 1st 2017, witnessing top prices being paid.

Well fleshed ewes were highly sought after, with several lots passing £92.00, with the top price of £97.00 being paid for texels.

Rams topped at £160.00.

A large entry of fat lambs were presented, with many lots passing £90.00, and the top price of £93.50 being paid.

A smaller show of breeders saw doubles top at £180.00 and singles top at £165.00.

More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Moneymore producer 2 lambs 27.5kg at £93.50 = 340p; Magherafelt producer 4 lambs 25.75kg at £91.00 = 353p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 23kg at £92.50 = 402p; Draperstown producer 5 lambs 23.8kg at £91.00 = 382p; Limavady producer 15 lambs 23kg at £91.00 = 396p; Stewartstown producer 9 lambs 22.3kg at £90.00 = 404p; Dungiven producer 9 lambs 22.3kg at £90.00 = 404p; Dungannon producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £90.00 = 383p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 23.75kg at £90.00 = 379p; Ballymoney producer 5 lambs 22kg at £90.00 = 409p; Magherafelt producer 7 lambs 23.7kg at £89.50 = 378p; Kilrea producer 1 lamb 22kg at £89.50 = 407p; Swatragh producer 30 lambs 22kg at £89.00 = 405p; 15 lambs 21.9kg at £85.50 = 390p; Maghera producer 15 lambs 25.25kg at £89.00 = 352p; Cookstown producer 10 lambs 23.3kg at £86.20 = 370p; Moneymore producer 5 lambs 22kg at £89.00 = 405p; Ballymena producer 6 lambs 22.6kg at £89.00 = 394p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 22.4kg at £85.00 = 379p; Portglenone producer 29 lambs 22kg at £83.50 = 380p; Dungiven producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £83.00 = 386p; Kilrea producer 15 lambs 21.6kg at £84.40 = 391p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 21.75kg at £84.00 = 386p; Dungiven producer 43 lambs 21.5kg at £82.20 = 382p; Portglenone producer 16 lambs 20.9kg at £80.50 = 385p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 20.75kg at £82.50 = 398p; Portglenone producer 2 lambs 21kg at £82.00 = 390p; Toome producer 2 lambs 21kg at £83.50 = 398p; 6 lambs 15.8kg at £67.00 = 424p; Dungannon producer 17 lambs 21.5kg at £84.00 = 391p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £85.00 = 395p; Dungiven producer 11 lambs 21.3kg at £81.20 = 381p; Draperstown producer 7 lambs 19kg at £78.80 = 415p; Ballymoney producer 8 lambs 20kg at £76.50 = 383p; Garvagh producer 7 lambs 19kg at £78.80 = 415p; Ardmore producer 6 lambs 15.8kg at £67.00 = 424p; Magherafelt producer 18 lambs 15.8kg at £69.00 = 437p.

Ewes: Magherafelt producer 2 Texels at £97.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Draperstown producer £180.

Ewe with 1 lamb: Ballymoney producer £165.

Rams: Magherafelt producer £160.