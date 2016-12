Heifers sell to £1,260 at Armoy Mart

The final cattle sale of 2016 saw an excellent turnout of 168 head and a fantastic trade was had by all.

A special entry of Lim heifers from Clifford White, Ballycastle, topped the sale with a 480kgs heifer, £1,200, 490kgs £1,210 and 530kgs £1,260.

Steers sold to £1,230 paid for a 660kgs Friesian from Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Suckler outfits sold to £1,300 for a springing heifer.

STEERS: E and C White, Ballycastle, Lim, 460kgs, £980, 520kgs, £1,065, 510kgs, £1,060, 560kgs, £1,140, 640kgs, £1,300, 510kgs, £1,040, 580kgs, £1,170, 590kgs, £1,160, 540kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £1,005. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Sim, 300kgs, £630, 305kgs, £630. J P O’Neill, Cushendall, Saler, 300kgs, £640, 300kgs, £625. Robt Crawford, Glarryford, Friesian, 650kgs, £1,084, 640kgs, £1,100. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesians, 580kgs, £965, 590kgs, £965, 600kgs, £985, 660kgs, £1,230, 575kgs, £915, 580kgs, £900. Clifford White, Ballycastle, Lim, 570kgs, £1,130, 500kgs, £1,030, 490kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £990, 590kgs, £1,140, 470kg, £945, 515kgs, £1,030, 590kgs, £1,140, 580kgs, £1,130, 615kgs, £1,200, 510kgs, £1,000. Kenneth Montgomery, Dervock, Friesians, 700kgs, £1,090, 710kgs, £1,045, 700kgs, £1,090, 600kgs, £895, 620kgs, £870, 705kgs, £1,045. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, Lim, 550kgs, £1,065, 600kgs, £1,070. Colin Crawford, Cloughmills, Swiss Br, 580kgs, £915, 570kgs, £915, 560kgs, £870, 500kgs, £875. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Friesians, 4, 560kgs, £850. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesians, 620kgs, £985, 600kgs, £900, 550kgs, £875, 580kgs, £900, 630kgs, £985, 530kgs, £865, 610kgs, £985, 530kgs, £865, 570kgs, £915. Robt Cupples, Ballymena, A/A, 510kgs, £960, 515kgs, £960, 450kgs, £810.

HEIFERS: E and C White, Ballycastle, Lim, 490kgs, £1,210, 550kgs, £1,260, 480kgs, £1,200, 500kgs, £1,150, 500kgs, £1,010, 520kgs, £1,100, 510kgs, £1,130, 480kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £990, 500kgs, £970, 470kgs, £910, 480kgs, £925, 500kgs, £980, 520kgs, £910. Robin Orr, Cloughmills, A/A, 410kgs, £745, 460kgs, £820, 380kgs, £680, 400kgs, £755, 370kgs, £660. Colin Crawford, Clough, B/B, 500kgs, £875. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, A/A, 435kgs, £810, 440kgs, £850. Ryan McKay, Dunloy, Lim, 400kgs, £790, 500kgs, £835, 400kgs, £760. J P O’Neill, Cushendall, Saler, 300kgs, £600.

SUCKLER COWS: A Alexander, Randalstown, in-calf heifers £1,300, £1,070. John Laverty, Armoy, in-calf heifers, £1,200, £1,000. Dr L McClinton, Carnalbana, in-calf cows, £1,030, £1,000, £1,000, £1,000, £980, £900, £830.

Mart closed until Monday 9th January.

Merry Christmas to all customers and thank you for their support in 2016.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.