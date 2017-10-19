Heifers sell to £1,265 for 610kg at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of stock saw a top price paid of £1,405 for 690kg Limousin steer (204.00).

Heifers sold to £1,265 for 610kg Charolais (207.00), dropped calves cleared to £320 for Hereford bull and heifer calves sold to £315 for a Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1,650 for Belgian Blue cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot; weanlings sold to £905 for 365kg Limousin steer (247.00) while weanling heifers sold to £800 for 405kg Simmental (198.00).

STEERS (85)

Steer prices peaked at £1,405, 690kg Limousin (204.00) presented by D Starrett, £1,400, 660kg Limousin (212.00), £1,390, 660kg Limousin (211.00), £1,385, 685kg Hereford (202.00), £1,320, 660kg Limousin (200.00), £1,180, 600kg Limousin (197.00); D Daly £1,365, 655kg Charolais (208.00), £1,260, 625kg Charolais (202.00), £1,255, 625kg Charolais (201.00), £1,170, 590kg Charolais (198.00); A Bowden £1,000, 500kg Charolais (200.00); W Bloomer £965, 480kg Limousin (201.00); J Holland £835, 355kg Limousin (235.00); M McKenna £825, 380kg Limousin (217.00), £815, 365kg Limousin (223.00); B Holland £750, 370kg Limousin (203.00).

HEIFERS (45)

Heifer trade remains steady to peak at £1,265, 610kg Charolais (207.00) presented by B Hackett; R Irwin £1,130, 560kg Charolais (202.00), £930, 435kg Charolais (214.00), £930, 450kg Charolais (207.00); William Nicholson £1,070, 520kg Charolais (206.00); C McFarland £950, 470kg Charolais (202.00), £920, 440kg Charolais (209.00), £820, 400kg Limousin (205.00), £810, 420kg Limousin (193.00); P Garvey £940, 455kg Shorthorn (207.00); Mountview Farms £890, 455kg Limousin (197.00); R and A Thompson £860, 450kg Limousin (191.00).

Fat cows sold to £975, 630kg Charolais (155.00) presented by K Barnes, £890, 545kg Charolais (163.00).

DROPPED CALVES (95)

A similar entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £320 Hereford presented by W Smith; R Crawford £320 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull, £230 Hereford bull, £220 Limousin bull; M Bloomer £310 Limousin bull, £275 Belgian Blue bull; J Campbell £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £215 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W and F Armstrong £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Reid £235 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £270; heifer calves peaked at £335 Limousin heifer presented by O Robinson; M Bloomer £315 Limousin heifer, £285 Limousin heifer, £275 Limousin heifer; M Sheridan £310 Charolais heifer, £300 Charolais heifer; J Campbell £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Smith £240 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; R Crawford £240 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £195 Hereford heifer; K Reid £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Rodgers £205 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS (100)

Once again quality weanling continue to sell sharply to peak at £905, 365kg Limousin steer (247.00) presented by D Bell, £760, 325kg Limousin (232.00); M Thom £865, 410kg Simmental (211.00), £790, 340kg Simmental (232.00), £700, 310kg Simmental (225.00); T McAleece £860, 375kg Limousin (229.00); S Begley £840, 340kg Limousin (248.00); S Swain £830 365kg Belgian Blue (227.00), £760, 320kg Belgian Blue (234.00); K Barnes £795, 330kg Charolais (241.00), £670, 285kg Charolais (236.00); R and A Thompson £790, 335kg Limousin (237.00), £630, 270kg Aberdeen Angus (234.00); J Weir £720, 290kg Aberdeen Angus (247.00); E Wallace £585, 230kg Limousin (251.00); weanling heifers sold to £800, 405kg Simmental (198.00) presented by M Anderson; T McAleece £700, 335kg Charolais (208.00); P McKearney £675, 250kg Belgian Blue (270.00), £585, 260kg Charolais (225.00), £585, 260kg Charolais (260.00); R and A Thompson £635, 270kg Limousin (233.00); V Anderson £620 x 2 270kg Charolais (230.00), £535 x 2 250kg Charolais (214.00), £510 x 2 220kg Charolais (230.00), £435 x 2 180kg Charolais (240.00); E Wallace £575, 270kg Limousin (212.00), £570, 245kg Limousin (234.00), £560, 260kg Limousin (214.00).