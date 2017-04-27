Heifers sell to £1,350 for 670kgs at Armoy Mart

Another fine turnout of 306 head last Monday night at Armoy Mart met with a great trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to a top of £1,290, heifers to £1,350 for 670kgs.

A good show of fat cows met a fine trade, selling to a top price of £1,180 for a 630kgs B/B.

STEERS: Michael McKenna, Dervock, Gal, 590kgs, £1,230, 530kgs, £1,135. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, Char, 380kgs, £860. Robt Getty, Bushmills, Char, 580kgs, £1,200, 590kgs, £1,200, 570kgs, £,1245, 550kgs, £1,190. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, A/A, 510kgs, £1,110. David Morrison, Armoy, A/A, 480kgs, £995, 500kgs, £1,000. Loughguile farmer, A/A, 550kgs, £1,185, 630kgs, £1,290. Jas Ritchie, Kells, A/A, 480kgs, £1,190, 580kgs, £1,175, 560kgs, £1,125, 470kgs, £1,110. R Dowds, Cloughmills, Lim, 530kgs, £1,020, 480kgs, £960, 500kgs, £1,020. Bert Chambers, Ballycastle, A/A, 380kgs, £840. Sam Carson, Ballymena, A/A, 380kgs, £820, 370kgs, £755, 330kgs, £660. Robt Lyons, Coleraine, Lim, 350kgs, £825, 440kgs, £920. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Lim, 500kgs, £1,020. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, Lim, 300kgs, £690, 300kgs, £650, 380kgs, £810, 330kgs, £720. Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, Lim, 370kgs, £790, 600kgs, £1,160, 600kgs, £1,090. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, Lim, 600kgs, £1,150, 550kgs, £1,060. Ian Stewart, Armoy, A/a, 400kgs, £855. H Etherson, Ballymoney, 470kgs, £950. Ray Cupples, Broughshane, A/A, 500kgs, £985, 600kgs, £1,180. John McKinley, Ballycastle, A/A, 370kgs, £850, 440kgs, £940, 380kgs, £870. E Duncan, Ballycastle, Lim, 460kgs, £960, 400kgs, £835. Jas Ritchie, Kells, A/A, 630kgs, £1,190, 550kgs, £1,115. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Lim, 550kgs, £965. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, Sim, 400kgs, £900. Desmond McKee, Randalstown, A/A, 450kgs £880, 490kgs, £935, 490kgs, £955. A and D H Mairs, Portrush, Friesians, 690kgs, £1,055, 680kgs, £1,055, 700kgs, £1,130, 590kgs, £920, 650kgs, £955.

HEIFERS: W J Craig, Coleraine, Lim, 580kgs, £1,225, 670kgs, £1,350, 520kgs, £1,110. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, Lim, 400kgs, £975, 360kgs, £780. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, Lim, 490kgs, £990. W Andrew, Ballyclare, Sim, 400kgs, £840, 450kgs, £905, 450kgs, £915. Pat McKinley, Ballymena, Char, 420kgs, £900, 290kgs, £590, 410kgs, £860, 360kgs, £750. E Duncan, Ballycastle, Lim, 450kgs, £935. Alan Clements, Ballymoney, B/B, 600kgs, £1,180.

FAT COWS: Norman Booth, Bushmills, Lim, 590kgs, £1,010. Alan Clements, Ballymoney, B/B, 630kgs, £1,180, 550kgs, £770. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Fkv, 680kgs, £840. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 550kgs, £825, 590kgs, £870, 690kgs, £900, 650kgs, £770. Pat Kelly, Ballycastle, Sh, 600kgs, £790. Paddy McNeill, Ballycastle, Hereford, 625kgs, £980, 680kgs, £980.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.