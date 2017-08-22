Heifers sell to £1,360 for 590k at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart last week there was more cattle and despite unfavourable weather conditions prices were not impacted.

Heifers: M Magee, Eskra 590k, £1,360; 545k, £1,200, A T Hogg, Ballymagroarty 500k, £1,090 and £1,080; 520k, £1,060, M Rodgers, Donemana 520k, £1,130, Ian Henderson, Trillick 550k, £1,190; 545k, £1,160; 530k, £1,100; 570k, £1,150, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 505k, £1,055, G McMaster, Pomeroy 545k, £1,140, M McCanny, Sion Mills 570k, £1,190; 570k, £1,175; 615k, £1,250, A Kelly, Fintona 510k, £1,060; 450k, £995, M McGurk, Carrickmore 500k, £1,040; 510k, £1,040; 470k, £1,000, C Conway, Greencastle 520k, £1,070; 380k, £945, Jas A Hogg, Londonderry 505k, £1,040; 530k, £1,080; 490k, £1,120; 495k, £1,080, J Gormley, Carrickmore 445k, £1,110; 440k, £1,055, A McFarland, Beragh 415k, £1,020, G L Campbell, Ballinamallard 465k, £1,090; 330k, £715, Thos McCarroll, Eskra 440k, £980; 415k, £890; 395k, £860, G McCullagh, Greencastle 470k, £1,015; 480k, £1,000, J O’Donnell, Sion Mills 430k, £915; 435k, £920, G Kirk, Drumlea 375k, £895, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 360k, £885; 395k, £850, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 300k, £695; 310k, £690; 355k, £775, E McGirr, Ballygawley 365k, £790; 340k, £770.

Bullocks: C Conway, Greencastle 495k, £1,150, A Kennedy, Castlederg 550k, £1,165; 590k, £1,225, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 440k, £1,015, G McCullagh, Greencastle 625k, £1,340, L McCarroll, Eskra 520k, £1,150, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 520k, £1,160, G Kirk, Drumlea 505k, £1,165; 480k, £995, A McFarland, Beragh 580k, £1,350, Pat Loughran, Tattysallagh 630k, £1,400; 620k, £1,320; 610k, £1,340, R J Lecky, Carncorn 470k, £1,065; 465k, £1,085, J Gallagher, Gortaclare 610k, £1,340, M Sheridan, Omagh 650k, £1,400; 670k, £1,410, M Donaghy, Creggan 470k, £1,165; 380k, £935, P and R Conroy, Ballygawley 605k, £1,315; 550k, £1,160; 655k, £1,355, G McGirr, Trillick 570k, £1,240; 595k, £1,235, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 410k, £1,010; 400k, £945, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 450k, £1,130; 435k, £1,090, P McGread, Trillick 665k, £1,390; 575k, £1,270, P Dolan, Castlederg 400k, £1,040; 490k, £1,115; 530k, £1,180.

Dropped calves: A McGrath, Ederney £560 Charolais bull, R Gordon, Drumquin £475 Charolais bull, S Porter, Kilclean £440 Simmental bull, G Davis, Dromore £440 Simmental bull, S McGrath, Knockmoyle £410 Limousin bull, A Armstrong, Dromore £405 and £335 Angus bulls, R S Crawford, Fintona £375 and £335 Angus bulls, D C Armstrong, Sixmilecross £340 and £335 Angus bulls £330 Angus heifer, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart, £330 Limousin bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £355 Limousin heifer, M Daws, Dromore £325 Limousin bull, Ian Cathers, Beragh £305 Blonde bull, R G Wilson, Kilskeery £300 Limousin bull; £300 Limousin heifer, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £380 Hereford bull, H Gilmore, Dromore £375; £340 and £335 Angus bulls.