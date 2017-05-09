Search

Heifers sell to £1,395 for 590k at Markethill Mart

Another large entry of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 6th May continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand with buyers at sellers from throughout Northern Ireland in attendance.

HEIFERS: 150 store heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers sold to a top of £235 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1,395 for a Lim heifer from a Belleeks farmer.

The same owner received £229 per 100 kilos for a 598k at £1,370. All good quality forward heifers from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos for a 400k BB at £940 from a Downpatrick farmer.

Good quality lightweight heifers sold from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos for a 350k Lim heifer at £850 for a Whitecross farmer.

Good quality AA heifers sold steadily from £200 to £222 per 100 kilos for a 588k AA £1305 for a Portadown farmer.

Forward heifers: Belleeks farmer 594k, £1,395 £235.00; Belleeks farmer 598k, £1,370, £229.00; Belleeks farmer 544k, £1,245, £229.00; Belleeks farmer 540k, £1,230, £228.00; Belleeks farmer 566k, £1,280, £226.00; Belleeks farmer 590k, £1,325, £225.00; Belleeks farmer 596k, £1,330, £223.00; Belleeks farmer 572k, £1,270, £222.00; Portadown farmer AA 588k, £1,305, £222.00.

Middleweight heifers: Downpatrick farmer 408k, £940, £230.00; Rathfriland farmer 480k, £1,070, £223.00; Keady farmer 418k, £930, £223.00; Markethill farmer 402k, £890, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 480k, £1,050, £219.00; Gilford farmer 410k, £895, £218.00; Markethill farmer 444k, £960, £216.00; Rathfriland farmer 466k, £1,000 £215.00.

Lightweight heifers: Whitecross farmer 354k, £850, £240.00; Tassagh farmer 346k, £800, £231.00; Markethill farmer 330k, £760, £230.00; Downpatrick farmer 370k, £845, £228.00; Whitecross farmer 370k, £845, £228.00; Whitecross farmer 316k, £700, £222.00; Downpatrick farmer 386k, £855, £222.00; Whitecross farmer 358k, £770, £215.00.

BULLOCKS: 150 bullocks continued to sell in a very firm demand with prices edging upwards on the week.

Forward bullocks sold to £228 per 100 kilos for a 500k Lim at £1,145.

Main demand from £210 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Good quality AA bullocks sold to a top of £227 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1390 and to a top of £1,425 for 660k Angus (£214 per 100 kilos).

Forward bullocks: Collone farmer 502k, £1,145, £228.00; Mowhan farmer AA 616k, £1,390, £227.00; Collone farmer 524k, £1,180, £225.00; Jerrettspass farmer 510k, £1,140, £224.00; Collone farmer 524k, £1,165, £222.00; Collone farmer 520k, £1,150, £221.00; Collone farmer 534k, £1,175, £220.00; Collone farmer 524k, £1,150, £219.00; Collone farmer 594k, £1,290, £217.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Jerrettspass farmer 452k, £1,110, £246.00; Lisburn farmer 490k, £1,185 £242.00; Jerrettspass farmer 484k, £1,150, £238.00; Portadown farmer 358k, £860, £240.00; Jerrettspass farmer 484k, £1,140, £236.00; Portadown farmer 424k, £980, £231.00; Keady farmer 360k, £830, £231.00.

WEANLINGS: Over 200 lots in the weanling ring sold in a steady trade.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £220 to £257 per 100 kilos for 230k at £595 followed by £253 per 100 kilos 290k Angus at £740.

Good quality male weanlings sold from £240 to £295 per 100 kilos for 288k Sim at £850 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £286 per 100 kilos for 280k at £800 from a Dungannon producer.

Male weanlings: Cullyhanna farmer 288k, £850, £295.00; Dungannon farmer 280k, £800, £286.00; Derrynoose farmer 332k, £945, £285.00; Dungannon farmer 278k, £750, £270.00; Cullyhanna farmer 350k, £940, £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 334k, £885, £265.00; Keady farmer 272k, £720, £265.00; Derrynoose farmer 228k, £600, £263.00; Tassagh farmer 302k, £780, £258.00.

Heifer weanlings: Poyntzpass farmer 232k, £595, £257.00; Armagh farmer 292k, £740, £253.00; Derrynoose farmer 246k, £595, £242.00; Banbridge farmer 236k, £570, £242.00; Dungannon farmer 344k, £815, £237.00; Newry farmer 332k, £785, £237.00; Donacloney farmer 342k, £800, £234.00; Poyntzpass farmer 328k, £755, £230.00.

A very large entry of cows and calves sold in an excellent demand with outfits selling to a top of £1,850 others sold at £1,800, £1,780, £1,750, £1,720 with several more outfits from £1,300 to £1,650 each.