Heifers sell to £1,425 for 650k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 260 store beef cattle at Markethill Mart on Saturday, May 27th continued to sell in a very strong demand.

HEIFERS: Beef heifers to £236 per 100 kilos for 550k Lim heifer at £1,305. Angus heifers sold to £223 for 556k at £1,240.

Top price heifer £1,425 for 650k Char at £219 followed by £1,390 for 640k Lim (£217).

Main demand for forward heifers from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1,120.

Light heifers sold from £210 to £233 per 100 kilos for 322k at £750.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 554k, £1,305, £236.00; Armagh farmer 445k, £1,240, £223.00; Loughgall farmer 578k, £1,285, £222.00; Dromore farmer 650k, £1,425, £219.00; Loughgall farmer 642k, £1,390, £217.00; Armagh farmer 572k, £1,220, £213.00; Loughgall farmer 584k, £1,245, £213.00; Dromore farmer 544k, £1,155, £212.00; Loughgall farmer 590k, £1,250, £212.00; Armagh farmer 610k, £1,270, £208.00.

Middleweight heifers: Glenanne farmer 492k, £1,120, £228.00; Armagh farmer 448k, £1,005, £224.00; Glenanne farmer 460k, £1,030, £224.00; Dungannon farmer 482k, £1,070, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 406k, £900, £222.00; Keady farmer 402k, £890, £221.00; Armagh farmer 450k, £970, £216.00; Glenanne farmer 488k, £1,035, £212.00.

Lightweight heifers: Portadown farmer 322k, £750, £233.00; Keady farmer 318k, £740, £233.00; Portadown farmer 304k, £700, £230.00; Armagh farmer 372k, £855, £230.00; Armagh farmer 364k, £830, £228.00; Keady farmer 346k, £765, £221.00; Keady farmer 398k, £875, £220.00.

BULLOCKS: Forward bullocks sold from £210 to £224 per 100 kilos for 610k Lim at £1,365 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Top price £1,390 was paid for a 630k BB at £221 per 100 kilos from a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £210 to £240 per 100 kilos for 412k at £990 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £194 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1,085.

All good quality forward Friesians sold from £160 to £171 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight Friesians sold from £150 to £171 per 100 kilos for 460k at £790.

Forward bullocks: Katesbridge farmer 610k, £1,365, £224.00; Katesbridge farmer 556k, £1,240, £223.00; Glenanne farmer 574k, £1,280, 3223.00; Lisburn farmer 560k, £1,240, £221.00; Banbridge farmer 630k, £1,390, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 572k, £1,250, £218.00; Banbridge farmer 584k, £1,270, £217.00; Katesbridge farmer 538k, £1,160, £216.00; Lisburn farmer 610k, £1,315, £216.00.

Forward Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 560k, £1,085, £194.00; Banbridge farmer 632k, £1,080, £171.00; Banbridge farmer 632k, £1,050, £166.00; Armagh farmer 618k, £1,000, £162.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Omagh farmer 348k, £840, £241.00; Rathfriland farmer 378k, £890, £235.00; Rathfriland farmer 412k, £990, £240.00; Portadown farmer 430k, £990, £230.00; Armagh farmer 492k, £1,090, £221.00; Rathfriland farmer 366k, £845, £231.00; Rathfriland farmer 384k, £885, £230.00; Rathfriland farmer 372k, £850, £229.00; Portadown farmer 416k, £910, £218.00.

Middleweight Friesian bullocks: Moy farmer 462k, £790, £171.00; Tandragee farmer 472k, £800, £170.00; Dungannon farmer 470k, £795, £169.00; Donaghcloney farmer 472k, £770, £163.00; Moy farmer 458k, £745, £163.00; Donaghcloney farmer 408k, £660, £162.00; Katesbridge farmer 498k, £800, £161.00.

WEANLINGS: 110 weanlings continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Good quality males sold to £220 to £268 per 100 kilos for 412k AA at £835.

Heifer weanlings to £247 per 100 kilos for 306k at £755.

Male weanlings: Richhill farmer 312k, £835, £268.00; Portadown farmer 332k, £800, £241.00; Warrenpoint farmer 304k, £720, £237.00; Newry farmer 370k, £870, £235.00; Newry farmer 364k, £855, £235.00; Keady farmer 324k, £760, £235.00; Keady farmer 336k, £760, £226.00.

Heifer weanlings: Newry farmer 298k, £735, £247.00; Keady farmer 258k, £635, £246.00; Newry farmer 306k, £755, £247.00; Lisburn farmer 290k, £680, £235.00; Loughbrickland farmer 284k, £620, £218.00.

85 lots in the suckler ring had a complete clearance with cows and calves selling to a top of £1,510 with several more outfits from £1,200 to £1,360.

In calf cows sold to £1,360 for a BB cow.